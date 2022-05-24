© Getty Images / PA Images / Brian Lawless

The influx of newcomers to Ireland poses a risk to "social cohesion and integration," the secret memo reportedly said.The arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland risks undermining "social cohesion and integration" in the country, a secret memo to the government has reportedly predicted.According to an article published by the Irish Independent on Saturday, government ministers were told that the current level of Ireland's humanitarian response to the conflict in Ukraine could become unsustainable in the coming weeks. The memo reportedly stressed that there was a risk that the newcomers would be left without accommodation, education, income support or employment in Ireland.As many as 5,000 people could reportedly end up without accommodation in the near future, assuming that around 250 refugees arrive daily. Waiting times for accommodation are also projected to increase.More than 6.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the fighting broke out, according to UN data. More than half of them, nearly 3.5 million, went to neighboring Poland. Romania and Russia have become two other major destinations for Ukrainian refugees, with around 900,000 people going to each country.