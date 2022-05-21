Colorado Springs area gets buried under heavy spring snow

Colorado Springs area gets buried under heavy spring snow
Exactly one month until the summer solstice, Colorado is waking up to a winter wonderland.

Here is a look at the latest snow totals:

Top 5:

Near HWY 9 at Fremont/Park County Line - 20"
Black Forest - 16"
Woodland Park - 16"
Cascade - 14"
Colorado Springs - Gleneagle - 13"




Interactive Map: