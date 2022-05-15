Earth Changes
Surprising snowfall in Sichuan creates amazing scenery in early summer
CGTN
Sun, 15 May 2022 17:04 UTC
According to the local meteorology authority, the snowfall is measured as being medium level, with a thickness of two centimeters, which is rare on Mount Emei in the middle of May. Mount Emei is a famous UNESCO World Heritage site located in the southern part of the province.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Surprising snowfall in Sichuan creates amazing scenery in early summer
- Homeless man attacked, killed by dog in Austin, Texas
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- The threat of Polish involvement in Ukraine
- The real reasons behind the EU's drive to embargo Russian oil
- Russia to halt electricity exports to Finland over failure to pay & without giving reason - UPDATE
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- India - 5 fatalities after heavy rain, floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya - 2 feet of rain in 3 days
- Blistering heatwave sweeps South Asia as mercury in Pakistan soars to 50C
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- Third world problems, coming your way
- India halts wheat exports as "food security at risk"
- JPMorgan says Russia's economy is stronger than expected and will only suffer a shallow recession despite sanctions
- Goldman Sachs-backed firms buy entire Florida community for $45M
- Medvedev: NATO's involvement in Russia-Ukraine conflict brings risk of 'full-fledged nuclear war'
- Belarus deploying special forces near Ukraine border
- NSA says 'no backdoor' for spies in new US encryption scheme
- Head of humanitarian association says Europe is turning into a dictatorship after France confiscates charity funds for children of Donbass
- What began as a straightforward US policy of arming the Ukrainians has expanded into a dangerous and rapid escalation
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- The threat of Polish involvement in Ukraine
- The real reasons behind the EU's drive to embargo Russian oil
- Third world problems, coming your way
- Medvedev: NATO's involvement in Russia-Ukraine conflict brings risk of 'full-fledged nuclear war'
- Belarus deploying special forces near Ukraine border
- What began as a straightforward US policy of arming the Ukrainians has expanded into a dangerous and rapid escalation
- Did Fauci and Collins receive royalty payments from drug companies?
- Biden's new 'ultra-MAGA' label came after six months of liberal-funded focus group research
- House Democrats urge social media platforms to preserve potential evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
- Treat Russia like Nazi Germany
- US could suspend weapons shipments to Ukraine as Rand Paul blocks bill
- Rigging the trial: Court agrees to let Spygate cabal hide emails from grand jury
- Ukraine says $8.3BN spent on war so far as Zelensky addresses Davos World Economic Forum
- Oil from Iran soon to arrive in Venezuela & Nicaragua bypassing Western sanctions
- 'Insufficient grounds': Switzerland backtracks and will release $6.3 billion in frozen Russian assets
- EU to give another €500 million worth of military support to Ukraine, French minister vows to 'support Ukraine until victory'
- Austrian ex-FM states the obvious: Russia is a vital part of global economy
- Whistleblowers: FBI targeted parents using terrorism tools despite Biden AG's testimony that they didn't
- China censors zero-Covid debate after WHO criticizes policy
- US consumer prices spike even worse than expected
- Russia to halt electricity exports to Finland over failure to pay & without giving reason - UPDATE
- India halts wheat exports as "food security at risk"
- JPMorgan says Russia's economy is stronger than expected and will only suffer a shallow recession despite sanctions
- Goldman Sachs-backed firms buy entire Florida community for $45M
- NSA says 'no backdoor' for spies in new US encryption scheme
- Head of humanitarian association says Europe is turning into a dictatorship after France confiscates charity funds for children of Donbass
- Nancy Pelosi-aligned dark money nonprofit has been out of compliance in California for months, filings show
- Truckload van spot-rates are crashing at an unprecedented pace
- Biden administration shipping 'pallets' of baby formula to border amid nationwide shortage
- Arrests as protests sparked over Latvia plans to demolish WW2 memorial
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Is Critical Race Theory Race Marxism?
- Movement: Arizona county sheriff featured in '2000 Mules' announces 2020 voting fraud investigations
- Frank James, accused Brooklyn subway shooter, pleads not guilty to federal terrorism charge, deemed competent to stand trial
- Pew survey finds COVID has virtually disappeared as a major concern for Americans
- Israeli police attack funeral procession of killed journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh - video
- Elon Musk says deal to buy Twitter is on hold
- South Korea plans to provide vaccines to North Korea as neighbour's Covid-19 situation 'appears serious'
- Child sex abuse center hires professor who faced backlash over pedophile comments
- An open letter to the American people, as Russia celebrates its WW2 victory over the Nazis
- Canadian kindergartners given masturbation homework assignment
- Two more giant statues discovered in Sardinia necropolis
- How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
- The failed covert CIA operation to back neo nazis seeking post-war independence for Ukraine
- Eerie 'yellow brick road' to Atlantis discovered atop ancient undersea mountain
- Ancient DNA gives new insights into 'lost' Indigenous people of Uruguay
- CIA, NATO and the great heroin coup: How Miami became the center of international fascism and the murder of President Kennedy
- Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- Rare Find: Woman picked up 2,000 year old Roman artifact for $35 at thrift store
- So, was Hitler's grandfather Jewish?
- How the black rat colonised Europe in the Roman and Medieval periods
- Ballcourt carvings may reveal ancient bloodletting ritual in southern Mexico
- Flashback: The Americans who funded Hitler, Nazis, German economic miracle, and World War II
- Death at the Chesapeake: Who Whacked CIA Spy Chief William Colby?
- 'Unprecedented' Phoenician necropolis discovered in southern Spain
- Who were the Picts?
- Have researchers finally answered what Bronze Age daggers were used for?
- 150 mostly female skulls ritually decapitated over 1,000 years ago in Mexico
- Scarce and valuable metal Germanium discovered in Greece
- Changes in cholesterol production lead to tragic octopus death spiral
- We got it! Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy
- Alaska's Westdahl Peak volcano is restless and overdue an eruption, and we may know what's stopping it
- Scientists grow plants in Moon soil - A first in human history
- Evidence of extinction event could be at the bottom of a South Carolina pond
- 'Monster' quake recorded on Mars by NASA's InSight, largest quake ever detected on another planet
- It takes three to tangle: long-range quantum entanglement needs three-way interaction
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Matter with Things: Truth, Science, and Life
- Astronauts experience distinct brain changes for months after they return to Earth
- How the dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution
- Rare fossil of ancient dog species discovered, lived 26 million years ago
- New Comet C/2022 F1 (ATLAS)
- Eight years later, supernova 2014C is still revealing secrets about the lives of stars
- Species pairs: Presenting a new challenge to Darwinists
- More building blocks of DNA seen in meteorites, boosting panspermia theory of life on Earth
- Two large Marsquakes recorded on planet's far side
- China to build space 'defense system' to deflect possible asteroid impact by 2025
- Cosmic 'angel wings' emerge from violent galactic collision in Leo constellation
- Gut bacteria might be responsible for your food cravings
- Surprising snowfall in Sichuan creates amazing scenery in early summer
- Homeless man attacked, killed by dog in Austin, Texas
- India - 5 fatalities after heavy rain, floods and landslides in Assam and Meghalaya - 2 feet of rain in 3 days
- Blistering heatwave sweeps South Asia as mercury in Pakistan soars to 50C
- Woman attacked by a black bear while going to check her mail in Lafayette, New Jersey
- US army identifies 'inspirational' soldier killed in Alaska bear attack
- Frost sweeps through North Coast vineyards in California during bloom period
- Rare haboob rips through US northern plains
- Wheat crops across the planet under threat from extreme weather, world output set to drop for first time
- Canada - Thousands evacuate floods in Alberta and Northwest Territories
- Lightning kills 4 in 3 districts of Bangladesh
- Another spring storm rolls through the Sierra bringing 17 inches of snow to Palisades Tahoe, California
- Minnesota storms leave tens of thousands without power
- Cyclone Asani brings chariot-like structure to Andhra shores in India
- Giant sinkhole with a forest inside found in China
- Floods kill two people in southern Uzbekistan
- Night sky turns blood red in Chinese city
- Second sperm whale found dead in Florida Keys
- Queensland in Australia battling second flood emergency in three months - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning kills 20 hogs, scores more injured in Fangyuan, Taiwan
- Meteor fireball over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 13
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 7)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- Meteor fireball over California on May 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Oklahoma on May 8
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on May 8
- Meteor fireball over New York state and Canada on May 9
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Meteor fireball over the SW of Spain (April 26)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on April 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on April 27
- Meteor fireball over Washington, Oregon and British Columbia on April 27
- Meteor fireball over the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil on April 25
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on April 24
- Don't underestimate the power of your influence
- The ugly history of vitamin D3 and Fauci's pro-vaccine bias
- COVID-19 vaccine can elicit a distinct T cell-dominant immune-mediated hepatitis
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- Are COVID shots causing unexpected sudden deaths in zoo animals?
- CDC investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis in kids across two dozen states, including 5 deaths
- Vaccinated hospitalised for non-Covid reasons at FIVE times the rate of unvaccinated, UK government data shows
- Where did we get the idea veganism can solve climate change?
- 'Possible new pandemic threat': Lloviu virus isolated for the first time
- US limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks
- Serious adverse effects of covid vaccines 40 times higher than recorded by government, German scientist says
- Horowitz: Five new data points indicate cataclysmic level of vaccine injury
- Medical Fascism: Proposed California bill threats to strip doctors of medical licence over COVID-19 "misinformation"
- NIH investigating why patients relapse after taking Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, Paxlovid
- Survey reveals parents' stance on Covid vax for children, 27% said they will "definitely not" vaccinate their children
- Do the Pfizer "data dumps" really mean anything?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: No Mask Mandates | Anti-Covid Pill | Fines for the Unvaxxed
- Best of the Web: 3 children die from hepatitis in Indonesia amid 'mysterious' global outbreak
- The Bangladesh Mask Study provides no evidence that masks reduce Covid-19 infection
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
Quote of the Day
The true method of knowledge is experiment.
- William Blake
Recent Comments
This is an excellent article by a Ukrainian that tells the history of the NAZIs in the country. Real history, not what is taught in Common Core in...
Sure, we missed that yet. :(
Time for an uprising already
Something stinks with this Russia/Ukraine war..
Let's not be cynical. I mean the Bribem administration is supported by the "Open Society" of Soros. Look at the "open borders" for the drug...