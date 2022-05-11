"Terrifying images of a massive landslide in #China 🇨🇳 this May 8, 2022.

The unfortunate event occurred in #Bijie prefecture #Guizhou province where sadly 2 people lost their lives. #landslideVia @havamedyaa," alongside a video showing footage of the moment the landslide in China's Guizhou occurred.

The landslide reportedly occurred in the afternoon of Sunday, May, 8, in Bijie, Guizhou, China.Videos of the landslide in China's Guizhou were posted on Twitter with one user posting:The landslide caused part of the mountain to break off, leading Chinese residents to flee in fear as the earth moved towards their houses at incredible speeds.The panic in the voices of the Chinese residents recording the footage of the landslide is noticeable, with one man yelling; "Run quickly! Run! Hide, hide, hide!"Following the landslide in China, rocks still sporadicly fell from the mountain, meaning that a search and rescue party was postponed until the morning of Monday, May, 9, when the mountain was deemed safe enough for the emergency rescue mission to take place.following the tragic landslide that took place in China's Guizhou province.