The Czech city of České Budějovice has stripped the first female cosmonaut, Valentina Tereshkova, of her honorary citizenship over her support for Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The city's representatives announced their decision to revoke the Russian State Duma member's honorary status on Monday.The city's representatives were not united in their decision to dishonor Tereshkova, with one member of the ruling party and the entire opposing Communist party voting against the decision.A previous attempt to deprive Tereshkova of her honorary citizenship, proposed last year, did not pass.