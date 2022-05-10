A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Bismarck Sea about 200 kilometres (120 miles) off Papua New Guinea's coast, the US Geological Survey said.A preliminary USGS assessment said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake",There were no tsunami warnings.Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.A 7.5-magnitude quake that hit the rugged highlands region in February 2018 triggered landslides, burying homes and killing at least 125 people.Source: AFP