Earth Changes
Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
The New Straits Times
Tue, 10 May 2022 10:00 UTC
A preliminary USGS assessment said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake", which had an estimated depth of 10 kilometres. There were no tsunami warnings.
Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.
A 7.5-magnitude quake that hit the rugged highlands region in February 2018 triggered landslides, burying homes and killing at least 125 people.
Source: AFP
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Lightning kills two women in Kenya
- Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- Sinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The truth about Roe & Casey
- Beloved child star Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot amid allegation of misconduct
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issues 'CALL TO ARMS' over US Supreme Court
- FDA chief claims "Misinformation" is leading cause of death in the United States, fails to quantify how or why
- "This is apartheid": An interview with outgoing UN human rights official Michael Lynk on Israel
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- Nonprofit watchdog uncovers $350 million in secret payments to Fauci, Collins, others at NIH
- SOTT Focus: For Victory Day: It's time to think about finally winning WWII
- 21st century schizoid man
- UK train worker sues after being fired for questioning "white privilege" training
- Best of the Web: 'Victory over death itself': Why the 9th of May is so important for Russians
- Best of the Web: Uncle Sam's Bio-Weapons Extravaganza In Ukraine And Around The World
- Best of the Web: China remains an outlier in a world of surging inflation
- SOTT Focus: Russia's Ukraine Operation 'Preemptive' - Putin at Victory Day Parade
- Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint by protesters during WWII memorial
- UN Council supports Secretary-General's search for 'peaceful solution' on Ukraine
- Sinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win
- FDA chief claims "Misinformation" is leading cause of death in the United States, fails to quantify how or why
- SOTT Focus: For Victory Day: It's time to think about finally winning WWII
- Best of the Web: Uncle Sam's Bio-Weapons Extravaganza In Ukraine And Around The World
- SOTT Focus: Russia's Ukraine Operation 'Preemptive' - Putin at Victory Day Parade
- Russian ambassador to Poland attacked with red paint by protesters during WWII memorial
- UN Council supports Secretary-General's search for 'peaceful solution' on Ukraine
- Ukraine's Zelensky shares image of soldier with Nazi insignia
- A money reset where the rich don't own everything
- The West approves Turkey's operation against the Kurds but condemns Russia's special operation in Ukraine
- Lula launches presidential campaign to 'rebuild Brazil', calls Bolsonaro administration 'criminal'
- UK weighs in on Ukraine's chances against Russia
- Gallagher: US 'running low' on weapons after supplying Ukraine
- The Rise of the New Normal Reich
- Biden's Dangerous New Ukraine Endgame: No Endgame
- Ukraine welcomes more high profile guests
- The EU is destroying its own energy security with the planned Russian oil embargo
- US 'directly' involved in Ukraine conflict - Moscow
- Federal judge issues massive ruling on Donald Trump being banned from Twitter
- NBC: Biden issues Ukraine warning to US spies
- The truth about Roe & Casey
- Beloved child star Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' reboot amid allegation of misconduct
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issues 'CALL TO ARMS' over US Supreme Court
- "This is apartheid": An interview with outgoing UN human rights official Michael Lynk on Israel
- Nonprofit watchdog uncovers $350 million in secret payments to Fauci, Collins, others at NIH
- UK train worker sues after being fired for questioning "white privilege" training
- Best of the Web: 'Victory over death itself': Why the 9th of May is so important for Russians
- Best of the Web: China remains an outlier in a world of surging inflation
- Sinn Féin gains largest number of seats in 'historic win' for Northern Ireland's nationalist party
- Ukraine army destroyed civilian infrastructure says US senate candidate
- Nearly 25 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine, says UN food agency
- Apple, Google, Microsoft increase FIDO, W3C support to widen passwordless sign-in
- 'Pro-Life Spider-Man' scales New York Times building
- '2000 Mules': A review
- FDA: Americans should treat COVID-19 like the flu
- Manhattan Institute's Christopher Rufo explains secret to taking on Disney
- Pro-abortion activists descend upon homes of SCOTUS justices
- Elon Musk plans to fire 1,000 Twitter staff — and cut reliance on advertising income
- Pilots injured by COVID vaccines speak out: 'I will probably never fly again'
- Germany warns of GLOBAL famine, blames green energy, lockdowns & conflict in Ukraine
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- Rare Find: Woman picked up 2,000 year old Roman artifact for $35 at thrift store
- So, was Hitler's grandfather Jewish?
- How the black rat colonised Europe in the Roman and Medieval periods
- Ballcourt carvings may reveal ancient bloodletting ritual in southern Mexico
- Flashback: The Americans who funded Hitler, Nazis, German economic miracle, and World War II
- Death at the Chesapeake: Who Whacked CIA Spy Chief William Colby?
- 'Unprecedented' Phoenician necropolis discovered in southern Spain
- Who were the Picts?
- Have researchers finally answered what Bronze Age daggers were used for?
- 150 mostly female skulls ritually decapitated over 1,000 years ago in Mexico
- Since the Spanish Flu of 1918, Big Pharma has lied to the public about the safety of vaccines.
- Russia reveals details of Hitler's last hours
- Clash of Christianities: Why Europe cannot understand Russia
- The real man behind the reset? The man who mentored Klaus Schwab, Pope Francis and others
- Bill Clinton makes a pathetic attempt to retroactively justify his decision to expand NATO in 1998
- Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai
- Ukraine: The Second World War continues
- It takes three to tangle: long-range quantum entanglement needs three-way interaction
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Matter with Things: Truth, Science, and Life
- Astronauts experience distinct brain changes for months after they return to Earth
- How the dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution
- Rare fossil of ancient dog species discovered, lived 26 million years ago
- New Comet C/2022 F1 (ATLAS)
- Eight years later, supernova 2014C is still revealing secrets about the lives of stars
- Species pairs: Presenting a new challenge to Darwinists
- More building blocks of DNA seen in meteorites, boosting panspermia theory of life on Earth
- Two large Marsquakes recorded on planet's far side
- China to build space 'defense system' to deflect possible asteroid impact by 2025
- Cosmic 'angel wings' emerge from violent galactic collision in Leo constellation
- Gut bacteria might be responsible for your food cravings
- Bill Gates-funded biotech firm claims GMO mosquito project a 'success,' but critics cite lack of proof
- An ocean in your brain: interacting brain waves key to how we process information
- Solar eclipse on Mars captured in NASA footage: 'Truly fascinating'
- Holographic doctors can now provide medical advice on the International Space Station
- Tiny axles and rotors made of protein could power molecular machines
- Massive meteorite impact created the hottest mantle rock ever
- The sphere-packing problem: Out of a magic mathematical function, one solution to rule them all
- Lightning kills two women in Kenya
- Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
- This week in volcano news - A new eruption in Vanuatu, increased activity at Mutnovsky
- Spring snowstorm in the Sierra catches travelers off guard
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan's coast
- Hassanabad Bridge on Karakoram highway linking Pakistan and China swept away
- Emergency declared after deadly flash floods in West Virginia
- Thailand - Severe flash floods hit southern provinces
- Oklahoma, Texas hit hard by tornadoes overnight
- Rare tornado wreaks havoc across the city of Arecibo, Puerto Rico
- Rare tornado strikes in Assam, India
- Unseasonably cold weather expected to continue throughout British Columbia, Canada
- Beachgoers stunned after elusive giant squid washes up on shoreline near Cape Town, South Africa
- All of Finland drops below zero, as anomalous cold persists in Europe - Fields remain unplanted on Vancouver Island, similar picture across North America
- Thousands homeless as floods hit Santa Catarina, Brazil - 3 killed, 14 inches of rain 72 hours (UPDATE)
- Taming the 2nd-largest wildfire in New Mexico history has been a 'nightmare,' firefighter says
- 6.0 magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands
- Flash floods cause 22 fatalities and severe damage in Afghanistan
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - April 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Nebraska Panhandle slammed with up to 15 inches of May snow, while rain soaks rest of state
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on May 5
- NASA says pieces of "fireball" that exploded while zooming over 3 Southern states are being found on ground
- Meteor fireball over Taiwan on March 30
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and South Carolina on May 1
- Meteor fireball over Montana and other states on April 30
- Loud meteor fireball spotted over southern Mississippi mostly heard, hardly seen
- Meteor fireball over the SW of Spain (April 26)
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on April 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on April 27
- Meteor fireball over Washington, Oregon and British Columbia on April 27
- Meteor fireball over the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil on April 25
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on April 24
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on April 24
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 23
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on April 22
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on April 20
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico and other states on April 19
- Meteor fireball over Ontario and northern US on April 18
- Bright meteor fireball near Lake Simcoe in Ontario expected to have dropped meteorites on April 17
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic on April 17
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
- The 'Dark Truth' Behind America's 'Vaccine Court'
- Are COVID shots causing unexpected sudden deaths in zoo animals?
- CDC investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis in kids across two dozen states, including 5 deaths
- Vaccinated hospitalised for non-Covid reasons at FIVE times the rate of unvaccinated, UK government data shows
- Where did we get the idea veganism can solve climate change?
- 'Possible new pandemic threat': Lloviu virus isolated for the first time
- US limits use of J&J's COVID vaccine on blood clot risks
- Serious adverse effects of covid vaccines 40 times higher than recorded by government, German scientist says
- Horowitz: Five new data points indicate cataclysmic level of vaccine injury
- Medical Fascism: Proposed California bill threats to strip doctors of medical licence over COVID-19 "misinformation"
- NIH investigating why patients relapse after taking Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill, Paxlovid
- Survey reveals parents' stance on Covid vax for children, 27% said they will "definitely not" vaccinate their children
- Do the Pfizer "data dumps" really mean anything?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: No Mask Mandates | Anti-Covid Pill | Fines for the Unvaxxed
- Best of the Web: 3 children die from hepatitis in Indonesia amid 'mysterious' global outbreak
- The Bangladesh Mask Study provides no evidence that masks reduce Covid-19 infection
- What's causing acute pediatric hepatitis?
- Over 1.2 MILLION adverse events reported since the rollout of COVID shot
- Two studies on adverse cardiac events in young people following vaccination: which is more credible?
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- The First Criterion of Ponerogenesis
- The Master Betrayed #1
- Stephen Meyer on totalitarian dystopias and the God Hypothesis
- Canada to offer medically-assisted suicide to the mentally ill
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
Quote of the Day
Experience teaches only the teachable.
Recent Comments
"Madison police and arson investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but police confirmed at least one Molotov cocktail was thrown...
I read a rumor yesterday, the supreme court decision has been staged to cover up the drastically sinking of birth rates lately. Which might have...
"Comment: The ironic thing is that he's probably right, but in exactly the opposite way he's suggesting. The official information put out by...
Madness. I hope he wins, but I won’t hold my breath. Just be thankful you weren’t in Scotland. It’s illegal to have these conversations even in...
The Nazis were a war machine and they still succumbed to the Russians. Now imagine how the Americans would fare with their pregnancy flight suits...