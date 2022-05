something wasn't resolved on the 9th of May, 1945 which has a lot to do with the slow re-emergence of a new form of fascism during the second half of the 20th century and the renewed danger of a global dictatorship which the world faces again today.

The Ugly Truth of WWII

Had this patent/technology transfer not taken place, it is a fact that the modern mechanized warfare that characterized WWII could never have occurred.

I

t wasn't only JP Morgan who loved Mussolini's brand of corporate fascism, but Time Magazine's Henry Luce

unapologetically gushed

over Il Duce putting Mussolini on the cover of Time eight times between 1923 and 1943 while relentlessly promoting fascism as the "economic miracle solution for America" (which he also did in his other two magazines Fortune and Life)

The Central Bank of Central Banks

A Word on Eugenics

Hiding behind the respectable veneer of "science" these high priests of science discussed the new age of "directed evolution of man" which would soon be made possible under a global scientific dictatorship.

"aids and encourages the survival and multiplication of the fittest; indirectly, it would check and discourage the multiplication of the unfitted. As to the latter, in the United States alone, it is widely recognized that there are millions of people who are acting as dragnets or sheet anchors on the progress of the ship of state...While some highly competent people are unemployed, the mass of unemployment is among the less competent, who are first selected for suspension, while the few highly competent people are retained because they are still indispensable. In nature, these less-fitted individuals would gradually disappear, but in civilization, we are keeping them in the community in the hopes that in brighter days, they may all find employment. This is only another instance of humane civilization going directly against the order of nature and encouraging the survival of the un-fittest".

with

30 U.S. states applying eugenics laws

to sterilize the unfit.

The Rockefeller Foundation

went onto fund German eugenics and most specifically the rising star of human improvement Joseph Mengele.

The Nazi Frankenstein Monster is Aborted

"Germany, England, France, Italy, America and Scandinavia ... should arrive at some agreement whereby they would prevent their nationals from assisting in the industrializing of countries such as China, and India. It is suicidal to promote the establishment in the agricultural countries of Asia of manufacturing industries"

The Fascists vs Franklin Roosevelt

"The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism - ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power... Among us today a concentration of private power without equal in history is growing. This concentration is seriously impairing the economic effectiveness of private enterprise as a way of providing employment for labor and capital and as a way of assuring a more equitable distribution of income and earnings among the people of the nation as a whole."

While America's entry into WWII proved a decisive factor in the destruction of the fascist machine,

the dream shared

by Franklin Roosevelt, Henry Wallace and many of FDR's closest allies across America, Canada, Europe, China and Russia for a world governed by large-scale development, and win-win cooperation did not come to pass.

The Fascist Resurgence in the Post-War World

Everyone friendly to Russia was targeted for destruction

In the decades after WWII, those same financiers who brought the world fascism went straight back to work infiltrating FDR's Bretton Woods Institutions such as the IMF and World Bank, turning them from tools of development, into tools of enslavement. This process was fully exposed in the 2004 book

Confessions of an Economic Hit man by John Perkins.

77 years ago Germany surrendered to allied forces finally ending the ravages of the Second World War.Today, as the world celebrates the 77th anniversary of this victory,If you're confused by this statement, then you might want to sit down and take a deep breath before reading on. Within the next 12 minutes, you will likely discover a disturbing fact which may frighten you a little bit:Now please don't get me wrong. I am eternally thankful for the immortal souls who gave their lives to put down the fascist machine during those bleak years... but the fact is that a certainIt is my contention that it is only when we find the courage to really look at this problem with sober eyes, that we will be able to truly honor our courageous forebears who devoted their lives to winning a peace for their children, grandchildren and humanity more broadly.I'll stop beating around the bush now and just say it:The machines they led were never fully under their sovereign control andThe technologies they used in petrochemicals, rubber, and computing didn't come from Germany or Italy, and the governing scientific ideology of eugenics that drove so many of the horrors of Germany's racial purification practices never originated in the minds of German thinkers or from German institutions.Were it not for a powerful network of financiers and industrialists of the 1920s-1940s with names such as Rockefeller, Warburg, Montague Norman, Osborn, Morgan, Harriman or Dulles, then it can safely be said that fascism would never have been possible as a "solution" to the economic woes of the post-WWI order. To prove this point, let us take the strange case of Prescott Bush as a useful entry point.The patriarch of the same Bush dynasty that gave the world two disastrous American presidents made a name for himself funding Nazism alongside his business partners Averell Harrimen and Averell's younger brother E. Roland Harriman (the latter who was to recruit Prescott to Skull and Bones while both were studying at Yale).That's right! Eleven months after America entered WWII, the Federal Government naturally conducted an investigation of all Nazi banking operations in the USA and. Thyssen for those who are unaware is the German industrial magnate famous for writing the book "I Paid Hitler". The bank itself was tied to a German combine called Steel Works of the German Steel Trust which controlled 50.8% of Nazi Germany's pig iron, 41.4% of its universal plate, 38.5% of its galvanized steel, 45.5% of its pipes and 35% of its explosives. Under Vesting Order 248, the U.S. federal government seized all of Prescott's properties on October 22, 1942.The U.S.-German Steel combine was only one small part of a broader operation asThe largest of these cartels saw Henry Ford's German operations merging with IG Farben, Dupont industries, Britain's Shell and Rockefeller's Standard Oil.Two years before the Young Plan began,. Many desperate Americans, still traumatized from the long and painful depression begun in 1929, had increasingly embraced the poisonous idea that an American fascism would put food on the table and finally help them find work.A few words should be said of Brown Brothers Harriman.Bush's Nazi bank itself was the product of an earlier 1931 merger which took place between Montagu Norman's family bank (Brown Brothers) and Harriman, Bush and Co. Montague Norman was the Governor of the Bank of England from 1920 to 1944, leader of the Anglo-German Fellowship Trust and controller of Germany's Hjalmar Schacht (Reichsbank president from 1923-1930 and Minister of Economy from 1934-1937). Norman was also the primary controller of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) from its creation in 1930 throughout the entirety of WWII.Although the BIS was established under the Young Plan and nominally steered by Schacht as a mechanism for debt repayments from WWI, theThe fact that the BIS was under the total control of Montagu Norman was revealed by Dutch Central Banker Johan Beyen who said "Norman's prestige was overwhelming. As the apostle of central bank cooperation, he made the central banker into a kind of arch-priest of monetary religion. The BIS was, in fact, his creation."The founding members of the Board included the private central banks of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Belgium as well as a coterie of 3 private American banks (JP Morgan, First National of Chicago, and First National of New York).This story was conveyed powerfully in the 2013 book Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World.Nazi support in the build up to, and during WWII didn't end with finance and industrial might, but extended to the governing scientific ideology of the third Reich:. In 1932, New York hosted the Third Eugenics Conference co-sponsored by William Draper Jr (JP Morgan banker, head of General Motors and leading figure of Dillon Read and co) and the Harriman family.Speaking at the conference, leading British Fascist Fairfield Osborn said that eugenics:The dark days of the great depression were good years for bigotry and ignorance as eugenics laws were applied to two Canadian provinces , and widely spread across Europe and AmericaDescribing his January 29, 1935 meeting with Hitler, Round Table controller Lord Lothian quoted the Fuhrer's vision for Aryan co-direction of the New World Order saying:While it is obvious that much more can be said on the topic, the Fascist machine didn't fully behave the way the Dr. Frankensteins in London wished, asTo accomplish this, a scandal was concocted to justify the abdication of pro-Nazi King Edward VIII in 1936 and an appeasing Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain was replaced withNot only had their attempted February 1933 assassination failed , their 1934 coup d'etat plans were also thwarted by a patriotic General named Smedley Butler. To make matters worse, their efforts to keep America out of the war in the hopes of co-leading the New World Order alongside Germany, France and Italy was also falling apart. As I outlined in my recent article How to Crush a Bankers' Dictatorship By 1941, Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor polarized the American psyche so deeply that resisting America's entry into WWII as Wall Street's American Liberty League had been doing up until then, became political suicide. Wall Street's corporatist organizations were called out by FDR during a powerful 1938 speech as the president reminded the Congress of the true nature of fascism:Even though FDR's ally Harry Dexter White led in the fight to shut down the Bank of International Settlements during the July 1944 Bretton Woods conference, the passage of White's resolutions to dissolve BIS and audit its books were never put into action. While White, who was to become the first head of the IMF, defended FDR's program to create a new anti-imperial system of finance, Fabian Society By the end of 1945, the Truman Doctrine and Anglo-American "special relationship" replaced FDR's anti-colonial vision, while an anti-communist witch hunt turned America into a fascist police state under FBI surveillance.The European banking houses representing the old nobility of the empire continued through this reconquering of the west without punishment. By 1971, the man whom Perkins exposed as the chief economic hit manThis 1971 floating of the dollar ushered in a new paradigm of consumerism, post-industrialism, and de-regulationSo here we are in 2022 celebrating victory over fascism.The saving grace today is that the anti-fascist spirit of Franklin Roosevelt is alive in the form of modern anti-imperialists Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and a growing array of nations united under the umbrella of the New Deal of the 21st Century which has come to be called the "Belt and Road Initiative".And thus a chance still exists today to take the types of emergency actions needed at this moment of existential crisis and finally accomplish what FDR had always intended: to win World War II.