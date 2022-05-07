Retired Assistant Director for Intelligence Kevin Brock is a vocal critic of the FBI's handling of allegations that Trump colluded with Russian agents to influence the 2016 election. In a Wednesday appearance on "Just the News, Not Noise," Brock said that evidence discovered in special counsel John Durham's investigation shows that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign, not Trump's, used "contrived disinformation" to mislead voters.
"This is more than just political dirty tricks," Brock said. "Political dirty tricks usually have some foundation in truth. But they just made stuff up."
Durham's team of prosecutors are wrapping up preparations for a trial against former Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann, who is charged with lying to the FBI about representing the Clinton campaign when he approached then-FBI special counsel James Baker in 2016 with later debunked evidence of a backchannel between the Trump Organization and Russia's Alfa Bank.
Durham has released a trove of information about the origins of the Alfa Bank claims in recent court filings preparing for the Sussmann trial. One of Durham's filings revealed that the CIA had examined what Sussmann presented to Baker and concluded that some of the information was not "technically plausible" and was "user created." Prosecutors said in a filing:
For example, while the FBI did not reach an ultimate conclusion regarding the data's accuracy or whether it might have been in whole or in part genuine, spoofed, altered, or fabricated, Agency-2 concluded in early 2017 that the Russian Bank-1 data and Russian Phone Provider-1 data was not "technically plausible," did not "withstand technical scrutiny," "contained gaps," "conflicted with [itself]," and was "user created and not machine/tool generated." The Special Counsel's Office has not reached a definitive conclusion in this regard."This is the way disinformation is really exposed, not by some contrived government agency, but by evidence presented in court that gets at the truth of what happened," Brock said, referring to recent court filings in the Sussmann case. "What Durham is methodically doing, is laying out a case that the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Democrat Party used contrived disinformation in a conspiracy, in a conspiratorial way, to deceive the American voter ahead of the election."
"This is much more than an attorney for the Clinton campaign lying to the FBI," said Brock. "He is using this charge to expose a larger story, a larger narrative."
Comment: See also: