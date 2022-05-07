© Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For example, while the FBI did not reach an ultimate conclusion regarding the data's accuracy or whether it might have been in whole or in part genuine, spoofed, altered, or fabricated, Agency-2 concluded in early 2017 that the Russian Bank-1 data and Russian Phone Provider-1 data was not "technically plausible," did not "withstand technical scrutiny," "contained gaps," "conflicted with [itself]," and was "user created and not machine/tool generated." The Special Counsel's Office has not reached a definitive conclusion in this regard.

A former head of FBI intelligence says that the Clinton campaign "just made stuff up" about former President Donald Trump in 2016 to paint him as a Russian asset.Retired Assistant Director for Intelligence Kevin Brock is a vocal critic of the FBI's handling of allegations that Trump colluded with Russian agents to influence the 2016 election.Durham's team of prosecutors are wrapping up preparations for a trial against former Perkins Coie attorney Michael Sussmann, who is charged with lying to the FBI about representing the Clinton campaign when he approached then-FBI special counsel James Baker in 2016 with later debunked evidence of a backchannel between the Trump Organization and Russia's Alfa Bank.Prosecutors said in a filing:"This is the way disinformation is really exposed, not by some contrived government agency, but by evidence presented in court that gets at the truth of what happened," Brock said, referring to recent court filings in the Sussmann case."This is much more than an attorney for the Clinton campaign lying to the FBI," said Brock. "He is using this charge to expose a larger story, a larger narrative."