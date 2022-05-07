© Getty Images / Image Source

A shift to other suppliers is not enough, Ben van Beurden says.European countries will not be able to replace Russian natural gas without an energy transition, according to Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.Russia is currently the largest European gas provider, delivering about 40% of natural gas consumed by the region. Russian gas is transferred by several routes, including Nord Stream, running directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, Ukraine's gas transmission system, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, and the Turkish Stream pipeline through the Black Sea.