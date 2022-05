© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



Lev Golinkinis the author of A Backpack, a Bear, and Eight Crates of Vodka, Amazon's Debut of the Month, a Barnes & Noble's Discover Great New Writers program selection, and winner of the Premio Salerno Libro d'Europa. Golinkin, a graduate of Boston College, came to the US as a child refugee from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov (now called Kharkiv) in 1990. His writing on the Ukraine crisis, Russia, the far right, and immigrant and refugee identity has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, The Boston Globe, Politico Europe, and Time (online), among other venues; he has been interviewed by MSNBC, NPR, ABC Radio, WSJ Live and HuffPost Live.

. Politicians and analysts in the United States and Europe not onlysmearing those who warned about the dark side of the uprising as Moscow puppets and useful idiots. Freedom was on the march in Ukraine.Today, increasing reports of far-right violence, ultranationalism, and erosion of basic freedoms are giving the lie to the West's initial euphoria.These stories of Ukraine's dark nationalism aren't coming out of Moscow; they're being filed by Western media , including US-funded Radio Free Europe (RFE); Jewish organizations such as the World Jewish Congress and the Simon Wiesenthal Center ; and watchdogs like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House, which issued a joint report Five years after Maidan, the beacon of democracy is looking more like a torchlight march. Volunteer Ukrainian Unit Includes Nazis ." — USA Today, March 10, 2015The DC establishment's standard defense of Kiev is to point out that Ukraine's far right has a smaller percentage of seats in the parliament than their counterparts in places like France. That's a spurious argument: What Ukraine's far right lacks in polls numbers, it makes up for with things Marine Le Pen could only dream of — paramilitary units and free rein on the streets.The Azov Battalion was initially formed out of the neo-Nazi gang Patriot of Ukraine While the group officially denies any neo-Nazi connections,In January 2018, Azov rolled out its National Druzhina street patrol unit whose members swore personal fealty to Biletsky and pledged to "restore Ukrainian order" to the streets. The Druzhina quickly distinguished itself byIn 2017, Congressman Ro Khanna led the effort to ban Azov from receiving U.S. arms and training. But the damage has already been done: The research group Bellingcat proved that Azov had already received access to American grenade launchers , while a Daily Beast investigation showed that US trainers are unable to prevent aid from reaching white supremacists. And(Azov isn't the only far-right formation to get Western affirmation. In December 2014, Amnesty International accused theincluding "using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare."Particularly concerning is Azov's campaign to transform Ukraine into a hub for transnational white supremacy . The unit has recruited neo-Nazis from Germany , the UK Sweden , and America; last October, the FBI arrested four California white supremacists who had allegedly received training from Azov. This is a classic example of blowback: US support of radicals abroad ricocheting to hit America."Ukrainian police declare admiration for Nazi collaborators" — RFE, February 13, 2019 the Social-National Party of Ukraine (later renamed Svoboda), and Patriot of Ukraine , whose members would eventually form the core of Azov.Although Parubiy left the far right in the early 2000's, he hasn't rejected his past. When asked about it in a 2016 interview , Parubiy replied that his "values" haven't changed.Even more disturbing is the far right's penetration of law enforcement. Shortly after Maidan, the US equipped and trained the newly founded National Police, in what was intended to be a hallmark program buttressing Ukrainian democracy.The deputy minister of the Interior — which controls the National Police — is Vadim Troyan, a veteran of Azov and Patriot of Ukraine. In 2014, whenToday, he's deputy of the department running US-trained law enforcement in the entire nation.Earlier this month, RFE reported on— a Nazi collaborator and Fascist whose troops participated in the Holocaust — on social media.The fact that Ukraine's police is peppered with far-right supporters explains why neo-Nazis operate with impunity on the streets.— Anti-Defamation League Director of European Affairs, April 28, 2018 It's not just the military and street gangs:In 2015, the Ukrainian parliament passed legislation making two WWII paramilitaries — the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) — heroes of Ukraine, and made it a criminal offense to deny their heroism.The government-funded Ukrainian Institute of National Memory is institutionalizing the whitewashing of Nazi collaborators. Last summer, the Ukrainian parliament featured an exhibit commemorating the OUN's 1941 proclamation of cooperation with the Third Reich (imagine the French government installing an exhibit celebrating the Vichy state!).. The recuperation even extends to SS Galichina , a Ukrainian division of the Waffen-SS; the director of the Institute of National Memory proclaimed that the SS fighters were "war victims." The government's embrace of Bandera is not only deplorable, but also extremely divisive, considering the OUN/UPA are reviled in eastern Ukraine.(The next day the.) That summer,, RFE reported Nazi salutes as 20,000 marched in honor of the UPA. AndThe Holocaust revisionism is a multi-pronged effort , ranging from government-funded seminars brochures , and board games , to the proliferation of plaques statues , and streets renamed after butchers of Jews, to far-right children camps , where youth are inculcated with ultranationalist ideology No state should be allowed to interfere in the writing of history. " — British historian Antony Beevor, after his award-winning book was banned in Ukraine, The Telegraph, January 23, 2018Ukraine's State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting is enforcing the glorification of Ukraine's new heroes by banning . This ideological censorship includes acclaimed books by Western authors.In January 2018, Ukraine made international headlines by banning Stalingrad by award-winning British historian Antony Beevor because of a single paragraph about a Ukrainian unit massacring 90 Jewish children during World War II.This month, the Ukrainian embassy in Washington exported this intolerance to America by brazenly demanding the United States ban a Russian movie from American theaters. Apparently, the billions Washington invested in promoting democracy in Ukraine have failed to teach Kiev basic concepts of free speech."I'm telling you one more time — go to hell, kikes. The Ukrainian people have had it to here with you." — Security services reserve general Vasily Vovk, May 11, 2017 The past three years saw an explosion of swastikas and SS runes on city streets, death threats, and vandalism of Holocaust memorials , Jewish centers tombs , and places of worship , all of which led Israel to take the unusual step of publicly urging Kiev to address the epidemic.Public officials make anti-Semitic threats with no repercussions. These include:For the first few years after Maidan, Jewish organizations largely refrained from criticizing Ukraine, perhaps in the hope Kiev would address the issue on its own. But by 2018, the increasing frequency of anti-Semitic incidents led Jewish groups to break their silence.Last year, the Israeli government's annual report on anti-Semitism heavily featured Ukraine, which had more incidents than all post-Soviet states combined. The World Jewish Congress , the US Holocaust Memorial Museum , and 57 members of the US Congress all vociferously condemned Kiev's Nazi glorification and the concomitant anti-Semitism.Ukrainian Jewish leaders are also speaking out. In 2017, the director of one of Ukraine's largest Jewish organizations published a New York Times op-ed urging the West to address Kiev's whitewashing. Last year, 41 Ukrainian Jewish leaders denounced the growth of anti-Semitism. That's especially telling, given thatNone of these concerns have been addressed in any meaningful way."'They wanted to kill us': masked neo-fascists strike fear into Ukraine's Roma." — The Guardian, August 27, 2018 Ukraine's far right has resisted carrying out outright attacks on Jews; other vulnerable groups haven't been so lucky.Footage from the pogroms evokes the 1930s: Armed thugs attack women and children while razing their camps. At least one man was killed , while others, including a child, were stabbed.Two gangs behind the attacks — C14 and the National Druzhina Last October, C14 leader Serhiy Bondar was welcomed at America House Kyiv, a center run by the US government.Appeals from international organizations and the US embassy fell on deaf ears: Months after the United Nations demanded Kiev end " systematic persecution " of the Roma, a human-rights group reported C14 were allegedly intimidating Roma in a joint patrol with the Kiev police."'It's even worse than before': How the 'Revolution of Dignity' Failed LGBT Ukrainians." — RFE, November 21, 2018 In 2016, after pressure from the US Congress, the Kiev government began providing security for the annual Kiev Pride parade. However, this increasingly looks like a Potemkin affair: two hours of protection, with widespread attacks on LGBT individuals and gatherings during the rest of the year. Nationalist groups have targeted LGBT meetings with impunity , going so far as to shut down an event hosted by Amnesty International as well as assault a Western journalist at a transgender rights rally . Women's-rights marches have also been targeted, including brazen attacks in March."The Committee to Protect Journalists condemns a Ukrainian law enforcement raid at the Kiev offices of Media Holding Vesti...more than a dozen masked officers ripped open doors with crowbars, seized property, and fired tear gas in the offices." — The Committee to Protect Journalists, February 9, 2018 A government-tied website declaring open season on journalists would be dangerous anywhere, but it is especially so in Ukraine, which has a disturbing track record of journalist assassinations. This includes Oles Buzina , gunned down in 2015, and Pavel Sheremet , assassinated by car bomb a year later.The Myrotvorets doxing was denounced by Western reporters , the Committee to Protect Journalists , and ambassadors from the G7 nations. In response, Kiev officials, including Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, praised the site: "This is your choice to cooperate with occupying forces," Avakov told journalists, while posting "I Support Myrotvorets" on Facebook. Myrotvorets remains operational today.Last fall brought another attack on the media , this time using the courts "[Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk] also made a personal appeal to Russian-speaking Ukrainians, pledging to support...a special status to the Russian language." — US Secretary of State John Kerry Ukraine is extraordinarily multilingual: In addition to the millions of Russian-speaking eastern Ukrainians, there are areas where Hungarian, Romanian, and other tongues are prevalent. These languages were protected by a 2012 regional-language law.The post-Maidan government alarmed Russian-speaking Ukrainians by attempting to annul that law. The US State Department and Secretary of State John Kerry sought to assuage fears in 2014 by pledging that Kiev would protect the status of Russian. Those promises came to naught., which infuriated Hungary , Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece.(This would be akin to Washington forcing Spanish-language media to broadcast mostly in English.)And in February 2018, Ukraine's supreme court struck down the 2012 regional language law — the one Kerry promised eastern Ukrainians would stay in effect.These examples are only a tiny fraction of Ukraine's slide toward intolerance, but they should be enough to point out the obvious:This easily predictable outcome is in marked contrast to Washington's enthusiasm over the "Revolution of Dignity." " Nationalism is exactly what Ukraine needs ," proclaimed a New Republic article by historian Anne Applebaum, whose celebration of nationalism came out right around the time that Ukraine green-lighted the formation of white-supremacist paramilitaries. A mere four months after Applebaum's essay, Newsweek ran an article titled " Ukrainian nationalist volunteers committing 'ISIS-style' war crimes ."In essay after essay (Curiously, the same analysts vociferously denounce rising nationalism in Hungary, Poland, and Italy as highly dangerous.) Perhaps think-tankers deluded themselves into thinking Kiev's far-right phase would tucker itself out. More likely, they simply embraced DC's go-to strategy of "my enemy's enemy is my friend." Either way, the ramifications stretch far beyond Ukraine.