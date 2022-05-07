© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



celebrated the uprising as a triumph of democracy, but

denied

reports of Maidan's ultranationalism,

A NEO-NAZI BATTALION IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

Post-Maidan Ukraine is the world's only nation to have a neo-Nazi formation in its armed forces.

Azov itself had proudly posted a

video

of the unit welcoming NATO representatives.

Dnipro-1 battalion of potential

war crimes

,

Six months later, Senator John McCain

visited

and

praised

the battalion.)

FAR RIGHT TIES TO GOVERNMENT

National Police leadership admiring Stepan Bandera

STATE-SPONSORED GLORIFICATION OF NAZI COLLABORATORS

"

Jews Out!

" chanted thousands during a January 2017 march honoring OUN leader Bandera.

a three-day

festival

celebrating the Nazi collaborator Shukhevych capped off with the

firebombing

of a synagogue. In November 2017

last April, hundreds marched in L'viv with coordinated

Nazi salutes

honoring SS Galichina; the march was

promoted

by the L'viv regional government.

BOOK BANS

ANTI-SEMITISM

ROMA POGROMS

felt comfortable enough to proudly post pogrom videos on social media. That's not surprising, considering that the National Druzhina is part of Azov, while the neo-Nazi C14 receives government

funding

for "educational" programs.

LGBT AND WOMEN'S-RIGHTS GROUPS

ATTACKS ON PRESS

LANGUAGE LAWS

THE PRICE OF WILLFUL BLINDNESS

America's backing of the Maidan uprising, along with the billions DC sinks into post-Maidan Kiev, make it clear: Starting February 2014, Ukraine became Washington's latest democracy-spreading project. What we permit in Ukraine sends a green light to others.

By tolerating neo-Nazi gangs and battalions, state-led Holocaust distortion, and attacks on LGBT and the Roma, the United States is telling the rest of Europe: "We're fine with this." The implications — especially at a time of a global far-right revival — are profoundly disturbing.

Lev Golinkinis the author of A Backpack, a Bear, and Eight Crates of Vodka, Amazon's Debut of the Month, a Barnes & Noble's Discover Great New Writers program selection, and winner of the Premio Salerno Libro d'Europa. Golinkin, a graduate of Boston College, came to the US as a child refugee from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov (now called Kharkiv) in 1990. His writing on the Ukraine crisis, Russia, the far right, and immigrant and refugee identity has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, The Boston Globe, Politico Europe, and Time (online), among other venues; he has been interviewed by MSNBC, NPR, ABC Radio, WSJ Live and HuffPost Live.