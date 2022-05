© AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI



Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.

May 4, 2001 marks the day when the US was voted off the United Nations Commission on Human Rights. The decision should have provided the superpower with a much-needed wakeup call. Instead, it just became more reckless on the global stage.With the benefit of hindsight, there was no loss of irony about Washington losing its seat on the body for the first time since the panel's founding in 1947. That's because, as far as America's track record on human rights was concerned, the 'best' was yet to come.One of the stated reasons for the Geneva-based organization voting out the global power was its increasing frustration with Washington balking on its commitment to international treaties, such as the Kyoto Protocol on climate change. In direct opposition to the opinions of its European allies, George W. Bush withdrew Washington's tentative support for the measure, arguing it would cause "serious harm to the US economy."In March 2001, following non-stop episodes of violence and killing, with the Palestinian side suffering the brunt of the casualties, the UN Security Council attempted to pass a resolution that would have created "an appropriate mechanism to protect Palestinian civilians, including through the establishment of a United Nations observer force." Predictably, the United States was the only member to deliver a thumbs down on the motion, with four abstaining.Not everyone, of course, agreed with the decision to drop the US from its membership of the human rights club. Amnesty International, for example, jumped to America's defense, calling its removal "part of an effort by nations that routinely violate human rights to escape scrutiny."Whatever the case may be, this brings us to the real irony of America being stripped of its seat in the first place. As stated earlier, not only did the Washington fail to heed the warning over its increasingly arrogant actions, its behavior actually worsened over time.In his State of the Union address on January 29, 2002, George W. Bush branded three countries — North Korea, Iran and Iraq — as an "axis of evil." Just prior to the US leader casting judgment on those nations, Washington opened the doors to the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp (Gitmo), or, as Amnesty International famously dubbed it, "the Gulag of our time."Against all expectations, America's human rights record did not get better with the arrival of Barack Obama, America's first black president who rose to power on the promise of "hope and change."Has the United States learned anything over the past several decades since being voted off the UN commission? Judging by the fate of some of its biggest detractors, it would appear not. In 2010, the Australian activist Julian Assange published a series of leaked documents - with Hollywood-sounding names like 'Collateral Murder' and 'Iraq War Logs' detailing possible war crimes by the US military - provided by Army analyst Chelsea Manning.After being granted asylum for seven years at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on the grounds of political persecution (Assange was also wanted in Sweden on sex assault allegations, but feared that if he were there he would be delivered into the hands of American prosecutors), he was arrested by the UK police. In May 2019, President Donald Trump's government charged him with violating the Espionage Act of 1917. The move was harshly condemned by media outlets as an infringement on the First Amendment. Since April 2019, Assange has been incarcerated at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in London as his health reportedly deteriorates.Meanwhile, Edward Snowden, the former CIA analyst turned whistleblower, has also paid a hefty price for shining a light on some of the US government's less admirable activities, like spying on citizens both at home and abroad. Now living in Russia, Snowden reportedly awaits the day when he will be allowed to return to his homeland.Clearly, this is not the sort of behavior one would expect from a country that regularly passes judgment on other governments. The saying about 'people who live in glass houses' comes to mind. Unsolicited sermons on human rights make more sense coming from those who practice what they preach.