Due to its long track record of disinformation, the US government has no right to tell the American people what the truth is, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has stated. He went [on] to list a number of examples of where Washington had lied to its own people and the rest of the world.his agency has announced to supposedly help social media platforms filter out 'fake news.' Paul pointed out:He was referring to the controversial and largely discredited report that relied on info from anonymous sources to allege collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Moscow ahead of the 2016 presidential election in the US.In order to back his claim, the Senator mentionedAmong them were the so-calledwhich revealed that the US government had been misinforming the public about the scale of its military operations during the Vietnam War. The documents were officially declassified in 2011, but the media had been reporting on them since 1971.Paul also mentionedreferring to American claims that Saddam Hussein's regime had been in possession of WMD, claims that were used by the US to justify the invasion of Iraq in 2003, but were never confirmed by findings on the grounds.His other example was thePaul continued:The creation of the Disinformation Governance Board was announced in late April. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the new body would help counter disinformation, which is being spread by "foreign states such as Russia, China and Iran," and by human traffickers operating on the US-Mexico border, among others.The DHS gave assurances that it won't be targeting US citizens. But critics were quick to nickname the board 'The Ministry of Truth,' after a fictional organization from George Orwell's iconic dystopian novel 1984.