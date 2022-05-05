© Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images



Zelensky "could have said: 'Come on, let's stop talking about this NATO business, about joining the EU for a while. Let's discuss a bit more first. The United States has a lot of political clout. And Biden could have avoided [the conflict], not incited it."

"the president of Ukraine, speaking on television, being applauded, getting a standing ovation by all the [European] parliamentarians, Zelensky is "as responsible as Putin for the war.



"You are encouraging this guy, and then he thinks he is the cherry on your cake. We should be having a serious conversation. OK, you were a nice comedian. But let us not make war for you to show up on TV."

"War is no solution. And now we are going to have to foot the bill because of the war on Ukraine. Argentina, Bolivia will also have to pay. You're not punishing Putin. You're punishing many different countries, you're punishing mankind."

"Today's United Nations doesn't represent anything anymore. Governments don't take the UN seriously today, because they make decisions without respecting it. We need to create a new global governance.



"Brazil will again become a protagonist on the international stage and we will prove that it's possible to have a better world."

Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Time magazine on Wednesday that he believes the Western narrative on the Ukraine crisis is simplistic and fails to reflect the reality behind the situation.he outlined, insisting that there is never just one guilty party in a conflict. While arguing that the US President Joe Biden could have averted the crisis, Lula remarked:Lula believesnoting that while he seesInstead of implicitly promising the Ukrainian leader his heart's desires, theLula argued, drawing parallels with the compromises made during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, in which both the US and USSR agreed to deescalate by removing missiles from each other's effective backyards. Such security guarantees have repeatedly cropped up during negotiations between Russia and NATO, only to be repeatedly scrapped by the West.Lula continued:The conflict in Ukraine has pulled up the curtain on the abject failure of the UN as a global body, Lula suggested, claiming:One of the most popular Brazilian politicians ever, Lula was president from 2003 to 2010. He was released from prison just over a year ago, after the Brazilian Supreme Court annulled his 2018 conviction on corruption charges, finding a biased judge had compromised his right to a fair trial. A political showdown looms between him and current leader Jair Bolsonaro in October's election, with Lula currently polling ahead of his rival by 14 points.