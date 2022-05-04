Commuters travel in a vehicle during a dust storm in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
A big sandstorm hit Kandahar, Afghanistan today, on May 3rd 2022.

High winds and dry weather combined to cause widespread storms of sand and dust, which hit the city of Kandahar, as well as the surrounding region and Helmland Province.

Residents were forced inside as air quality deteriorated. Buildings were damaged by the strong winds and flying debris.

Traffic was stopped as visibility reduced, causing delays throughout the city. Businesses were forced to close as winds strengthened.

The winds are expected to impact surrounding countries, including Pakistan, in the coming days. The situation is being monitored as it develops.