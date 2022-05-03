Three people have been killed and one injured in a lightning strike at Kalihati in Tangail.The incident took place at Hatia Gudara Ghat in Dashkia Union of the upazila on Tuesday morning.The deceased were identified as Ariful, 16, Faisal, 16 and Mostofa, 25. The injured is Rakib, 21.Dashkia UP Chairman MA Malek Bhuiyan said Ariful, Faisal, Rakib and Rakib's brother-in-law Mostafa went to bathe in Hatia New Dhaleshwari river in preparation for Eid prayers. At that time lightning struck them at Hatia Gudara Ghat.Later, Rakib managed to inform his family about the incident. Rakib and others were rushed to Tangail General Hospital where the duty doctor declared Ariful, Faisal and Mostafa dead.