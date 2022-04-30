© File Photo



Moscow has reportedly proposed a plan for IndiaThe new mechanism is designed to allow more trade in local currencies as economic pressure mounts on Russia over its military operation in neighboring Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter quoted by Bloomberg.The proposals were reportedly discussed between Russian central bank officials and their Indian counterparts with the participation of officials from the finance ministry.On Saturday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed that an inter-ministerial group is looking at resolving issues relating to payment mechanisms with MoscowIndia is among a number of major economies that have kept trading with Russia since the launch of the operationIndia's imports from Russia rose to $8.69 billion in the first 11 months of the 2021-22 financial year, which is 58% higher than the total imports of $5.48 billion recorded in the full financial year 2020-21, the Indian government reported earlier this month. Meanwhile, exports to Russia rose to $3.18 billion in the period from April to February in 2021-22 from $2.65 billion.