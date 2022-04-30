Floods hit Onitsha, Anambra State in Nigeria on April 27 2022.Heavy rainfall caused floods in the city, as drains failed to cope with the volume of water. Markets were closed as produce was washed away.Traffic was stopped, as floods caused roads to close. A newly constructed road was damaged, causing further disruptions.High winds caused the roofs to be blown off of homes, with over a hundred buildings damaged.As flood waters subsided, streets were filled with debris. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage caused.