Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, is seeking a new trial.In an 82-page brief filed Monday, Chauvin's attorney, William Mohrman, argued that Chauvin was acquitted. Floyd's death was followed by massive nationwide protests and rioting in many cities that sometimes resulted in violent clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators, and the city was "bracing for a riot" should Chauvin be acquitted.Mohrman also argued jurors were not sequestered as tensions flared over the police killing of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minnesota during the trial.He was eventually convicted in April 2021 and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to federal charges for depriving Floyd of his civil rights. The other three former Minneapolis police officers accused in the May 2020 death of Floyd - Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — are scheduled stand trial.