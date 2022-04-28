Today as never before we need to comprehend the course, logic, and path of the process of history. Every day we need to make decisions that will affect future generations. It has become obvious that no single nation, confession, social class or even civilization can solve these problems on its own. We increasingly have to listen to one another: Europe and Asia, Christians and Muslims, White and Black peoples, citizens of modern democratic states and places where traditional society survives. The key is to understand one another correctly, avoid hasty conclusions, and acquire the true spirit of tolerance and respect toward those with different value systems, habits, and norms.