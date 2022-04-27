© SECOM Brasil



Flooding from the Jari river has affected thousands of people in communities in the state of Amapá in northern Brazil.The Amapá state government said the river reached 3.01 metres on 26 April, the highest level of the year so far.According to officials, communities in the municipalities of Laranjal do Jari and Vitória do Jari have been affected by the flooding since mid-April.Federal government sources said over 220 families have been displaced.State and federal government agencies are providing aid and relief supplies to communities in affected areas.