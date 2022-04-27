© Benefit Zihindula Tchimbamulume



Rwanda

DR Congo

At least 20 people have died after heavy rain caused floods and landslides in areas of Rwanda and neighbouring parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) over the last few days.Local media quoting Ministry of Emergency Preparedness (MINEMA) said at least 11 people died and 13 were injured after heavy rain on 23 April caused flooding and landslides in several districts of the country.Affected areas included the districts of Nyamasheke (7 fatalities), Kicukiro (2), Gasabo (1), and Ngororero (1). Areas of Kayonza district suffered damage but no fatalities were reported.A landslide occurred in Kadutu commune of Bukavu, capital of South Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo late on 25 April 2022 after heavy rainfall.As of 27 April at least 9 fatalities had been reported, along with several serious injuries. At least 5 houses situated on steep slopes in Kadutu were totally destroyed. Several vehicles were also damaged or destroyed.Local observers blamed the disaster on poorly constructed houses built in areas vulnerable to landslides during periods of heavy rain. The governor of South Kivu, Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, suggested in a press statement that the government would take steps to demolish all houses built on dangerous sites in order to protect human lives.Further rain was expected and some flooding was reported in the city and surrounding areas.Three people died in floods and landslides in Bukavu City in March this year. Areas affected included the commune of Kadutu.Raging flash floods swept through streets of Bukavu in August 2021, causing fatalities and widespread damage.