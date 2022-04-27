© StalkerZone Org

© StalkerZone Org



whose elite is not able to appreciate the lives of others.

Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, spoke about the tasks of the Russian special operation and the role of the United States in supporting neo-nazis. And also - about the near future of Europe, the Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves and sanctions. And also about what changes await our country in the near future.Tragic scenarios of global crises, both in past years and today, are being imposed by Washington in its quest to consolidate its hegemony, resisting the collapse of the unipolar world. The United States is doing everything to ensure that other centres of the multipolar world do not even dare to raise their heads, and our country not only dared, but publicly declared that it will not play by the imposed rules.We have no right to agree with this approach.In an attempt to suppress Russia, the Americans, using their proteges in Kiev, decided to create an antipode of our country, cynically choosing Ukraine for this, trying to divide essentially a single nation. Having failed to find any positive basis for attracting Ukrainians to its side, long before the 2014 coup d'etat, Washington instilled in Ukrainians the exclusivity of their nation and hatred of everything Russian. However, history teaches that hatred can never become a reliable factor of national unity. If there is anything that unites the peoples living in Ukraine today, it is only the fear of the atrocities of nationalist battalions. Therefore, the result of the policy of the West and the Kiev regime controlled by it can only be the disintegration of Ukraine into several states.Europe is facing a deep economic and political crisis for their countries. Rising inflation and declining living standards are already taking a toll on the wallet and mood of Europeans. In addition, large-scale migration adds new challenges to old security threats, such as illegal drug distribution and transnational crime. Almost five million Ukrainian migrants have already arrived in Europe. In the near future, their number will grow to ten million. Most of the Ukrainians who have come to the West believe that Europeans should support them and provide for them, and when they are forced to work, they start to rebel.Representatives of the criminal community who have escaped from Ukraine will try to occupy niches that are favourable to them and put local criminal groups under control, which will undoubtedly be accompanied by a complication of the criminal situation in Europe. A "new breath" will also be received by a widespread business as the sale of orphaned children taken from Ukraine for subsequent illegal adoption in Europe.The flow of migrants from Ukraine began long before 2022, and now it reminds Europe of long-forgotten diseases. After all, only a tenth of refugees from Ukraine are vaccinated against coronavirus infection, viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, rubella and measles. Because in this former prosperous republic of the Soviet Union, the system of sanitary and epidemiological control and primary health care has been almost completely destroyed.You're right. This is just the beginning. Against the background of anti-Russian sanctions, the world is gradually plunging into an unprecedented food crisis.Political institutions, supranational associations, the economy, culture, and traditions may become a thing of the past. Europe will still chew its elbows, and America will be freed from its main geopolitical fear - the political and economic union of Russia and Europe.Europe is already facing an increase in officially banned manifestations of fascism and neo-nazism, as Banderist-fed criminals with neo-nazi views are fleeing the inevitable criminal prosecution along with migrants from Ukraine.The growth of ultra-right sentiment is not excluded, fuelled by tens of thousands of trained and combat-experienced Ukrainian radicals who have already found a common language with European fans of Hitler.In the 1930s,Especially big business distinguished itself. It was later, after the war, that Western historians created the myth of German industrialists who allegedly made the main contribution to the creation of Hitler's war economy. Some American companies even collaborated with the Nazis until 1943, that is, until the decisive turning point in the war.And you can read about how the Nazis built this whole process. Everyone knows, for example, IBM. It was on its counting machines that the Nazis kept records and planned the processes of extermination of people in concentration camps. Its CEO, Watson, received an order from Hitler. And this is just one of many examples.The American and European military-industrial complex is exultant, because thanks to the crisis in Ukraine, it has no end of orders. It is not surprising that, unlike Russia, which is interested in the speedy completion of a special military operation and minimising losses on all sides,For some reason, the world still thinks that militarists and aggressors must wear uniforms. But don't be deceived by Anglo-Saxon respectability.The special military operation has specific goals, on the achievement of which depends not just the well-being, but the lives of millions of people, the salvation of the population of the LPR and DPR from the genocide that Ukrainian neo-nazis have been creating for 8 years. At one time, Hitler's fascism dreamed of destroying the entire Russian population, and today its followers, according to the precepts of Hitler, are blasphemously trying to do this with the hands of the Slavs. Russia will not allow this to happen.Speaking of denazification, our goal is to destroy the neo-nazi foothold that the West has created on our borders. The need for demilitarisation is caused by the fact that Ukraine, rich in weapons, poses a threat to Russia, including from the point of view of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.You are talking about a countryAmericans are used to walking on scorched ground.I do not think that the United States, which has repeatedly proved its aggressive anti-human nature, is concerned about the lives of Ukrainians. As history shows, NATO has also never been a defensive alliance, but only an offensive one.America has long divided the entire world into vassals and enemies. In the United States, people are taught from childhood that America is aFour hundred years ago, settlers from England robbed and killed the Indians because they thought they were uncivilised savages. Now all this has been replaced with democratising and human rights-based rhetoric and piracy continues on a global scale. American elites remember how the United States managed to become a superpower after two world wars, but now they do not want to accept that the American global empire is in agony.This is the reality in which it's necessary to live and build the optimal line of behaviour. In this regard, Russia has chosen the path of full protection of its sovereignty, firm defence of national interests, cultural and spiritual identity, traditional values and historical memory.Our spiritual and moral values allow us to remain ourselves, to be honest with our ancestors, to preserve the individual, society and the state. Europeans, for example, made a different choice. They have adopted so-called liberal values, although in reality it is neoliberalism. It promotes the priority of the private over the public, individualism that suppresses love for the Motherland, and the gradual withering away of the state. It is now obvious that with such a doctrine, Europe and European civilisation have no future.There are quite a few of them. Don't forget that all historical upheavals start with the spread of popular but potentially destructive ideas. Think of the French Revolution. From its misinterpreted slogans emerged the tyranny of Napoleon, who drowned half of Europe in blood, but broke his teeth on Russia.What has our country done? Dismembered France, burned Paris? No, Emperor Aleksandr I restored French statehood, and in 1815 initiated the creation of the Holy Alliance in Europe. The Alliance aimed at respecting the territorial integrity of states, suppressing nationalist movements, and ensuring Europe's forty years of peaceful existence.A little over a hundred years later, the ideology of Nazism appeared. The Soviet Union did everything possible to destroy it, but at the same time initiated the revival of an independent German state. Stalin insisted on this at the Yalta Conference. The USSR was the first to support the unification of Germany in the late 1980s. Our country has historically played a special role in shaping not only the geopolitical, but also the moral climate in the world.This decision turned out to be unjustified from the point of view of the state's financial security. Another thing is that by doing so, the West is hitting not only Russia, but also itself. The current global financial system is built solely on trust, including in the United States as the issuer of the world's reserve currency. Half a century ago, the gold factor was present, but in 1971, the United States untied its currency from its quotes, which made it possible to issue money virtually uncontrolled.Trying to support its economy in a constant pre-crisis state, the United States is actively pumping its banks, businesses and the population with money secured by government obligations. The result was high rates of inflation in America and Europe.To overcome the negative consequences and new enrichment, the United States is creating a man-made global crisis.Moreover, they are happy to step in the direction of the abyss that the United States has dug for them. In this sense, much has changed since the Cold War. Then the Europeans resisted Washington more confidently. Apparently, due to the fact that the old generations of realist politicians have not yet become a thing of the past. At that time, the wall was in Berlin, and the current European elite has a wall in their heads.In the 1980s, in an effort to weaken the Soviet economy, the United States tried to ban European companies from buying hydrocarbons from Moscow. Then Europe did not go along with Washington. The United States also banned its own companies from selling offshore drilling technologies to the USSR, which resulted in dozens of American and Japanese firms being affected. Washington used disinformation to delay the Soviet Union's construction of a gas pipeline to Europe. Does it remind you of anything?"For any national financial system to be sovereignised, its means of payment must have intrinsic value and price stability, without being pegged to the dollar. Now experts are working on a project proposed by the scientific community to create a two-circuit monetary and financial system. In particular, it is proposed to determine the value of the ruble, which should be backed by both gold and a group of goods that are currency values, and to put the ruble exchange rate in line with the real purchasing power parity.They do not contradict the conclusions of economics, but rather the conclusions of Western economics textbooks. The West has unilaterally appropriated an intellectual monopoly on the optimal structure of society and has been using it for decades. Let me remind you that the shock reforms of the 1990s in our country were carried out strictly according to American guidelines.The fascination of our entrepreneurs who emerged from that era with market mechanisms alone, without taking into account the specifics of our country, is a risk factor. We are not opposed to a market economy and participation in global production chains, but we are clearly aware that the West allows other countries to be its partner only when it is profitable for it. Therefore, the most important condition for ensuring Russia's economic security is to rely on the country's internal potential, structural adjustment of the national economy on a modern technological basis.The tasks and priorities are set absolutely correctly, and we will continue to implement them. Another thing is that it is necessary to significantly tighten the discipline of their implementation, including among the relevant departments.If all the instructions of the head of state in the field of import substitution were fulfilled on time, we would be able to avoid many of the problems that the Russian economy is facing today.I'll give you an example. The creation of a plant in St. Petersburg for the production of high-quality insulin was opposed by a number of structures. Today, this is a serious enterprise, where the production of medicines is completely independent of imports, with the exception of packaging. However, it should also be produced by ourselves, as we are told, for example, by food manufacturers. Of course, we should not turn a blind eye to significant achievements. Significant success in import substitution was achieved by Rostec Corporation enterprises, primarily those that produce defense industry products.Another example. Thanks to the Food Security Doctrine developed by the Security Council, it was possible to make accurate calculations and increase the self-sufficiency of our country with basic types of food. This is a very serious achievement, which our country completely failed to achieve throughout the entire 20th century. Therefore, all attempts by Westerners to shift responsibility for the global food crisis provoked by them to Russia are obviously doomed to failure.Russia will have to expand the range of domestic high-tech products. It is important to promote domestic developments in production as soon as possible. We will pay special attention to qualitative changes in the selection of scientific personnel and assessment of the effectiveness of their activities. Russian science should become a leading productive force, one of the driving forces of our country's development.I am confident that we will solve all the problems that have arisen as a result of the sanctions restrictions. Today, Russia is moving from the European market to the African, Asian and Latin American markets. We give priority attention to the EAEU, whose importance is growing many times in the current conditions. We are stepping up cooperation with the BRICS and SCO countries, which bring together about three and a half billion people on the planet.I am sincerely convinced that we cannot develop successfully without a clear understanding by the whole society of our national goals and objectives, the full depth of our spiritual and historical identity. Therefore, every citizen of our country, every Russian, from the very childhood should know and understand what we all live and work for as a single people, and what we strive for.The West continues to act in line with the anti-human doctrine of the "golden billion", whichin various ways. To do this, the West has viciously created an empire of lies that implies the humiliation and destruction of Russia and other undesirable states. They spit in our eyes and say it's God's dew.Washington and Brussels do not hide the fact that their sanctions are aimed at both material and spiritual impoverishment of Russians. Destroying our education by imposing so-called progressive models of education is as strategic a task for Westerners as, for example, bringing NATO closer to our borders.In fact, there is nothing progressive there. In the United States, for example, many people already say that oneWe don't need such "progress". The current situation proves the need to defend traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, reform the education and enlightenment system with the return of historically justified advantages of the national school. I am still convinced that the Soviet school of education has historically been the most advanced and progressive in the world, and moving forward should take this into account.It is necessary to pay more attention to the development of logical thinking, to form stable knowledge and the ability to make independent decisions, and not just put crosses in tests. To develop the applied application of fundamental sciences.It is impossible to rely solely on the digitalisation of education, since the Internet can be not only a source of encyclopaedic information, but also of politicised misinformation.Properly educated, well-rounded, physically and morally healthy children who know and understand the history and culture of their Motherland are our wealth and ensure the guaranteed successful development of Russia. We are working today for the sake of the future of our children, for the sake of a prosperous and flourishing country in which they will live.