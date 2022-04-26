2022 Donor Dash 5K
Locations in Casper received 9.5 inches of snowfall from this weekend's spring storm, according to the final report from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Lander got nearly 11 inches of snowfall, while Meeteetse got 11.5 inches. The NWS said many areas were too warm for the snow to stick.

Casper Mountain received 16 inches of snowfall between Friday and Saturday night, placing the area at or above median snowpack, according to the state climate office.



The Bighorns also received 16 inches. In the Teton and Gros Ventres, 9 inches fell on Togwotee Pass.

Johnson County saw less snow (3 inches in Kaycee and under 2 inches in Buffalo), but experienced more prolonged impacts, including blizzard conditions, due to winds that gusted up to 81 mph Saturday evening.