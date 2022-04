Mexico's Sensitive Investigative Unit (SIU), a special law enforcement unit designed to combat organized crime and narcotrafficking , was disbanded last year because it was compromised after being infiltrated by organized crime. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) of Mexico confirmed the news on Thursday at an official press conference, validating a Reuters original report on the subject at the time.The unit was also famous for having been instrumental in the 2016 capture of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was then the leader of the Sinaloa cartel.