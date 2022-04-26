© RT



Two people were killed in Paris amid election protests on Sunday evening after police fired at a vehicle, following a 'refusal to comply', AFP news agency reported. The vehicle reportedly tried to run the officers over at Pont Neuf, and one of them fired his weapon.According to the media, one of the police officers shot with a rifle several times in self defense.The incident, which followed the second round of the presidential election in France. A few hours earlier, supporters of President Emmanuel Macron held a rally in Paris on the Champ de Mars, where he delivered an address.According to the Interior Ministry, Macron won 58.55% of the vote, and the National Rally party's Marine Le Pen scored 41.45%.