Lightning strikes in Bangladesh

Two farmers were killed by lightning strike while working at a Haor in Dhitpur village in Dirai upazila on Friday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Rabindra Das, 55 and Tipu Das, 25 of the village.at Dabhanga Haor around 5:30pm, said Ekbar Hossain, chairman of Kulonja Union.Lightning strike has turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh claiming over 200 lives every year due to the loss of natural defense and lack of precautionary measures.According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief,Two,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020. At least 216 people die every year on average in lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones and other natural calamities.Experts said about 70% of the total lightning strikes usually occur between April and June and advise everyone to move with caution during this time.