Update: SB QEII near Didsbury - CLOSED due to multiple jack-knifed semi's. Crews on scene, please use alt. route. (3:45am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/AjHyoqkrQx — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 20, 2022

More snow fell on Tuesday than what Calgary had for the entire month of March according to Tiffany Lizée, chief meteorologist for Global Calgary."The snowiest day we've had all season!" Lizée said."Normally throughout the beginning months of the year — 17 centimetres for January and February, 23 centimetres in March and 21 centimetres in April —- we didn't see this amount of snow throughout these months, so we had more snow yesterday than what we had for the entire month of February and March and thenEnvironment Canada website states the snowiest April 19 before 2022 was in 1985, when Calgary recorded 12.4 cm of snow.The government weather organization had issued snowfall warnings overnight which ended around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.Around 6:48 a.m., the Calgary Board of Education tweeted the snow conditions in the north end of the city have impacted its school bus transportation."Buses are running but expect delays. Some stops may not be serviceable due to road conditions. Please ensure you have a backup plan," the school board tweet continued.Street sweeping in the city that began on Monday is suspended for the next 24 hours due to the snow.Earlier in the morning, 511 Alberta tweeted there were multiple collisions southbound on Queen Elizabeth II near Didsbury.Lizée added that because of the snow still on the ground, we won't see much of a warm-up on Wednesday; however, by the end of the week, warmer weather moves in and that will help with melting.