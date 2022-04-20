© IMF/Stockholm School of Economics/KJN



Fund's world economic outlook highlights need to protect people such as refugeesGloom at the International Monetary Fund is nothing new. Since last summer the body responsible for stabilising and supporting the world economy has been growing ever more pessimistic.caused by supply-side bottlenecks.towards the end of 2021.when the Washington-based organisation last published its assessment in January but which dominates the IMF's world economic outlook.It is not just the fact that Russia's invasion will lead to appreciably slower growth and higher inflation this year - although both look inevitable.For central banks, such as the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve, the issue is how to tackle mounting cost of living crises without killing off still incomplete recoveries from the pandemic. That's not going to be easy, as the IMF freely admits.For finance ministers, such as Rishi Sunak, it is getting the balance right between protecting the most vulnerable while repairing the damage caused to the public finances by Covid-19 spending. The IMF understands the difficulties but warns against being too penny-pinching.the IMF says in its world economic outlook.as expected from this spring onwards.In the longer term, the Fund is worried thatThe pandemic - by exposing the fragility of global supply chains - had already pushed the world some way down this path. By highlighting Russia's vital role in energy markets the war in Ukraine has given this process a further hefty shove.