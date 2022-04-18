They're Capturing Your Data and Influencing Your Mind

For 4 billion years, nothing fundamental changed. Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some god above the clouds, but our intelligent design, and the intelligent design of our clouds — the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud — these are the new driving forces of evolution.

Stop using Google search engines. Try Brave search engine instead.

Uninstall Google Chrome and use Brave browser instead, available for all computers and mobile devices. It blocks ads and protects your privacy.

If you have a Gmail account, try a non-Google email service instead such as ProtonMail , 13 an encrypted email service based in Switzerland.

Stop using Google docs.

If you're a high school student, do not convert the Google accounts you created as a student into personal accounts.

The notion of transhumanism is being actively researched and explored, while on some level it's already here. Many people regard transhumanism as turning human beings into robots, but it actually describes a social and philosophical movement that involves the development of human-enhancement technologies.In episode 26 of Children's Health Defense (CHD) Tea Time, I spoke with Polly Tommey, director of programming for CHD-TV, and colleagues about the transhumanist agenda and how its ultimate goal is to control the human population. The process has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and over the last two years, the global cabal has succeeded in influencing behavior, primarily through fear and the creation of narratives.Most people don't appreciate that they're being surveilled 24/7, and most of the surveillance you are allowing into your life, as you give up your privacy and consent to surveillance in exchange for convenience.It's the biggest monopoly in the history of the world.In the future, it's possible that transhumanism will use technologies that are physically embedded in the human body or brain to offer superhuman cognition or forms of mind control.A key example is the term "mass formation psychosis," which Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology,mentioned on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" December 31, 2021. The episode was viewed by more than 50 million people.Because of their monopoly, Google controls what you see by manipulating search results and censoring websites or labeling them "misinformation." If you want to find out how to truly get healthy, for instance, the information exists on the internet — it's there — but you won't be able to find it easily if you don't know where to look because of the way Google controls information.If you use smart speakers in your home, like Alexa and Google Home smart speakers or the Google Assistant smartphone app, there's a chance people are listening to your requests, and even may be listening when you wouldn't expect. Even smart thermostats can have microphones in them.Have you ever had a phone conversation with someone and then in the next hour or day started getting ads related to something you spoke about? This is a powerful example of the amount of data they're collecting about you and how they're using it to control and manipulate your behavior.The beginning of CHD's video features transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari, professor at Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a top adviser to Klaus Schwab, owner and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). It's important to be aware that Schwab, WEF and Harari speak openly about transhumanism as part of The Great Reset, and Harari admits data might enable human elites to do more than "just build digital dictatorships."According to Harari:Once human life is hacked, the hackers will maintain control over life itself — a process that has been accelerated by the pandemic. After all, Harari said,Surveillance is a key part of the plan for global totalitarian control, and Harari says that in 100 years, people will be able to look back and identify the COVID-19 pandemic as the moment when a new regime in surveillance took over — "especially surveillance under the skin."Even though a brain-computer implant recently enabled a fully paralyzed man to communicate with family and doctors with his thoughts,I don't believe the technology has advanced to the point that implantable microchips are being used as brain-machine interfaces to control your thoughts. But what does exist today are vaccine passports, which can progress to digital IDs, which then lead to central bank digital currencies (CBDC) — the endgame.I outlined three top priorities in the video, which include:1. Avoid seed oils in your diet — Seed oils, which are often referred to as vegetable oils, are hidden in virtually every processed food, including restaurant foods, unless you can confirm the chef is cooking only with butter.Even if you cut out processed foods and other major seed-oil offenders like sauces and salad dressings at restaurants, you can still be hit by these pernicious toxins because they're hidden in ostensibly "healthy" foods like chicken and pork. These animals are fed grains loaded with the omega-6 fat linoleic acid, which is found in most seed oils and causes health damage when consumed at the excessive levels that are common today.2. Avoid iron overload —Men and postmenopausal women can reduce their risk of iron overload by donating blood two or three times a year. It's an effective and inexpensive remedy that will also help others.3. Get regular sun exposure —You don't have to be on Google.com to risk your privacy and be surveilled. It's much more pernicious than this, as your data can be captured while you're, for instance, talking on your phone. Apps can track and collect your data, which is then used to essentially brainwash you.You can further help protect your privacy and fight back against the transhumanism movement by avoiding any and all Google products. This includes: