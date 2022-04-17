© Moscow Museum of Modern Art



The Operational Situation

1)

2)

This offensive follows, to the letter, the objectives defined by Vladimir Putin on February 24.

the strategic objective of the Russian coalition is not to take over the Ukraine

Russian Success or Failure?

You don't win a war with bias — you lose it.

The Conduct of Battle

"If we merely convince ourselves that Russia is bombing indiscriminately, or [that] it is failing to inflict more harm because its personnel are not up to the task or because it is technically inept, then we are not seeing the real conflict."

but there is no evidence that Russia is intentionally doing so

preserve

this is not a reorientation or a resizing of its offensive, but the methodical implementation of the objectives announced on February 24.

The Role of the Volunteers

Distributing weapons indiscriminately could well make the EU —

volens nolens

— a

supporter of extremism

and even international terrorism.

Three Points Deserve to be Highlighted by Way of Conclusion

1. Western Intelligence, Ignored by Policymakers

2. Broken Diplomacy

3. The Vulnerability of Europeans to Manipulation is Increasing

Jacques Baud is a former colonel of the General Staff, ex-member of the Swiss strategic intelligence, and specialist on Eastern countries. He was trained in the American and British intelligence services. He has served as Policy Chief for United Nations Peace Operations. As a UN expert on rule of law and security institutions, he designed and led the first multidimensional UN intelligence unit in the Sudan. He has worked for the African Union and was for 5 years responsible for the fight, at NATO, against the proliferation of small arms. He was involved in discussions with the highest Russian military and intelligence officials just after the fall of the USSR. Within NATO, he followed the 2014 Ukrainian crisis and later participated in programs to assist the Ukraine. He is the author of several books on intelligence, war and terrorism, in particular Le Détournement published by SIGEST, Gouverner par les fake news, L'affaire Navalny. His latest book is Poutine, maître du jeu? published by Max Milo.