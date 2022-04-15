Andrei Raevsky (aka The Saker) provides a helpful summary of Karber's key points:
- Russia has the most advanced and dense, data-linked air defense on earth.
- In a war against Russia, U.S. army cannot expect much air assistance for at least the first several weeks. Even stealth aircraft will not be of much use because of the distance they must fly in order to reach targets in Ukraine and/or Russia.
- Russian EW (electronic warfare) is much more advanced and more 'combat-ized' than in the U.S. RF utilizes it in combat squads whereas U.S. barely has any and only at the divisional level
- Russian EW shuts down all communications in huge areas along the front, no cellphones, military radios etc. They break GPS links with drones, making them useless and can even fry the fuses on artillery shells midflight.
- U.S. army produces 10x the frequency emissions of a Ukrainian brigade, which would make it extremely visible to all sorts of Russian EW, drones, advanced weapons.
- Russia has far more artillery than U.S. and far greater variety of munition types.
Go to the 17:40 mark in the video and listen as Karber describes the Russian Operations Plan for Invading Ukraine. Even though this video is four years old it is still relevant. More so than ever. Here is the map of the proposed 2014 Russian invasion plan. Look familiar?
Karber's two most salient conclusions from his briefing should scare the hell out of U.S. military commanders.
First, from the last year of WW II until now the US has always fought with air superiority and never faced a comparable air force. Russia changes that calculus. Not only does it have a robust combat air capability that rivals anything the United States or NATO can put in the air, the Russians have the largest interconnected air defense system in the world. Five systems that are all data linked according to Karber. And this was the status quo from four years ago. Russian has made additional significant technological gains on this front.
One of the most important developments is Russia's dramatic expanded use of drones/UAVs. Russian tanks have capability to operate a UAV from the tank to obtain intelligence and launch an aerial attack.
The second, and far more concerning Russian advantage is its formidable Electronic Warfare capability-i.e., they can listen, jam communications and hit targets emitting an electronic signature. The US Army, by contrast, does not have a competent, organized EW capability. Compounding the threat is the U.S. Army's over reliance on computer systems to gather and disseminate intelligence and other essential military communications. This means that U.S. command posts and units will be easier to target and destroy.
Another ominous observation from Karber concerns use of thermobaric weapons. Karber describes them as "Napalm on steroids." The Ukrainian soldiers dug in at fortified positions are discovering this horror first hand. These bombs give Russia the ability to devastate company and brigade sized units. It eliminates Russia's need to send troops against a fortification and risk incurring thousands of casualties.
The war in the Donbas has been going on for eight years. Until now, Russia did not fully engage its full military capabilities. Whatever success Ukraine enjoyed prior to the launch of the special military operation is now a distant memory. If Dr. Karber is to be believed, the Ukrainian Army posed a more serious threat than any army that NATO could field. In other words, the last six weeks represent a proxy war between Russia and NATO and NATO is losing.
Comment: No mystery the West is trying to rally half the world to its side. The only plan feasible is to join ranks and force a global war aimed to stretch Russian military superiority over several enemies on several fronts. Ukraine is the testing ground, the 'shake out' for military assessments. (BTW: A very informative video.)