Russia has the most advanced and dense, data-linked air defense on earth.

In a war against Russia, U.S. army cannot expect much air assistance for at least the first several weeks. Even stealth aircraft will not be of much use because of the distance they must fly in order to reach targets in Ukraine and/or Russia.

Russian EW (electronic warfare) is much more advanced and more 'combat-ized' than in the U.S. RF utilizes it in combat squads whereas U.S. barely has any and only at the divisional level

Russian EW shuts down all communications in huge areas along the front, no cellphones, military radios etc. They break GPS links with drones, making them useless and can even fry the fuses on artillery shells midflight.

U.S. army produces 10x the frequency emissions of a Ukrainian brigade, which would make it extremely visible to all sorts of Russian EW, drones, advanced weapons.

Russia has far more artillery than U.S. and far greater variety of munition types.

