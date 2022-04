Following a manhunt for the suspect behind the Brooklyn Subway shooting, Frank James has reportedly been taken into custody.Law enforcement sources confirmed to the New York Post on Wednesday afternoon that 62-year-old James has been taken into custody.NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed in a Wednesday press conference that James has been arrested, and has been transported to an NYPD facility. Sewell said that a Crime Stoppers tip was what led to James' arrest."I want to commend all of the investigators and analysts who took part in this all hands on deck investigation. Literally hundreds of NYPD detectives worked doggedly during the last 30 hours to bring this together," Sewell said."We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York. We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run," she added.NYPD Chief James Essig said that throughout the investigation, enough evidence and information was uncovered to upgrade James' status from person of interest to suspect.Essig said that an investigation is still ongoing into James' motives for the attack, and that investigators will be "scouring" James' social media posts.At least 29 people were said to have been injured in the attack, including 10 who were shot. five of those who were shot are in the hospital in critical but stable condition. No deaths were reported.On Wednesday morning, authorities announced that James is now a suspect in the attack, and no longer just a person of interest.At the scene of the crime, police recovered the key to a U-haul, that was alter revealed to have been rented by James.