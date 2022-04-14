Society's Child
Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James arrested
The Post Millennial
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 20:10 UTC
Law enforcement sources confirmed to the New York Post on Wednesday afternoon that 62-year-old James has been taken into custody.
Video taken by a bystander allegedly shows New York City police officers taking James into custody in the East Village.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed in a Wednesday press conference that James has been arrested, and has been transported to an NYPD facility. Sewell said that a Crime Stoppers tip was what led to James' arrest.
"I want to commend all of the investigators and analysts who took part in this all hands on deck investigation. Literally hundreds of NYPD detectives worked doggedly during the last 30 hours to bring this together," Sewell said.
"We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York. We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run," she added.
Just before 8:24 am on Tuesday morning, the shooter, who was on an incoming northbound N train to the 36th Street MTA station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, placed a gas mask on his face and deployed smoke bombs. Shortly after, he began shooting.
NYPD Chief James Essig said that throughout the investigation, enough evidence and information was uncovered to upgrade James' status from person of interest to suspect.
Police said that James was arrested without incident.
Essig said that an investigation is still ongoing into James' motives for the attack, and that investigators will be "scouring" James' social media posts.
"He is known to us, and has ties in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City. His arrest history in New York is nine prior arrests, dating from 1992 to 1998. Those include possession of burglary tools - four times, criminal sex act, theft of service - two times. He was arrested on a New Jersey warrant. He also has a criminal tampering. He has three arrests in New Jersey, 1991, 1992, and 2007. They are for trespass, larceny and disorderly conduct," said Essig.
At least 29 people were said to have been injured in the attack, including 10 who were shot. five of those who were shot are in the hospital in critical but stable condition. No deaths were reported.
According to the New York Post, a 9mm semiautomatic Glock was used in the attack, and at one point jammed, which police say prevented further injuries.
On Wednesday morning, authorities announced that James is now a suspect in the attack, and no longer just a person of interest.
This came after it was revealed that James had "concerning posts" online, which included posts calling for violence, and rants against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. James had reportedly been known to the FBI, but was cleared from their watchlist in 2019.
At the scene of the crime, police recovered the key to a U-haul, that was alter revealed to have been rented by James.
Comment: Prior to his arrest, CNN had done some digging on James' social media postings. See also: 16 injured in New York subway shooting, 4 suspicious devices found