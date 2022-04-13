Society's Child
Brooklyn subway shooting leaves at least 29 injured, 'dangerous' suspect at large: officials
Fox News
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 14:29 UTC
Police identified a person of interest in the shooting as Frank James. They said he has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia but his ties to New York City weren't immediately clear.
"We are looking to determine if he has any connection to the attack," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting.
The attack began around 8:24 a.m., as a Manhattan-bound N train approached the 36th St. station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The suspect, described as an approximately 5-foot-5 Black male with a heavy build, is still at large and is "dangerous," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters nearly four hours after the shooting.
The suspect's shots struck multiple people on the subway car and on the platform, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. He was wearing a green "construction type" vest and a hooded gray sweatshirt. The suspect has not been identified by authorities, Sewell said.
Sewell said there are currently no known explosive devices on New York City subway trains and the incident is not being investigated as a terrorism incident at this time. She said no one had life-threatening injuries.
But Mayor Eric Adams told CNN later that it was "premature" to rule out terrorism. "This is terror," Adams said. "Someone attempted to terrorize our system."
FDNY acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said 16 people were injured in the incident, 10 of whom are suffering from gunshot wounds, and five of whom are in critical condition at local hospitals.
After the press conference, Fox News learned that NYU Langone is treating a total of 20 patients in connection to the Brooklyn subway incident, up from the initial eight first reported at that hospital.
All 20 were in stable condition, and the nature of the injuries varied from gunshot wounds to smoke inhalation, the hospital said, without disclosing how many had been shot.
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital said it is currently treating a total of three patients from the subway attack; one for a gunshot injury, another for a fracture, and the third is non-trauma-related. All three patients are in stable condition. At Maimonides Health in Brooklyn, there are five victims; three being treated for smoke inhalation and two with either shrapnel or gunshot wounds.
"This individual is still on the loose," Hochul said. "We're asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert. This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York."
"We say no more, no more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives," the governor continued. "No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end. It ends now. And we are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime."
Subway service was not suspended citywide after the incident, even as the suspect remains at large.
MTA CEO Janno Lieber said that although the system is disrupted, it is still running. B and W services are suspended, and D and N lines also have suspensions, with shuttle buses operating.
"I just want to say one thing on a personal note, which is on 9/11, I stood on Fourth Avenue and watched people, New Yorkers come back from that tragedy," Lieber said. "And I watched New Yorkers help each other and storekeepers walked out and give people water. That was the same thing we saw in the platform today. We saw New Yorkers in a difficult situation, an emergency helping each other."
Sewell said, "There are currently no known explosive devices" on the subway system, after the FDNY reportedly found several "undetonated devices" at the subway station.
Police scoured the city for the shooter and found a U-Haul in the Gravesend neighborhood with an Arizona license plate possibly connected to the shooting. The van was found just over five miles from the 36th St. station.
A U-Haul spokesperson told Fox News that the company has been alerted by law enforcement of their search for a rental van.
"We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs," U-Haul said
A senior law enforcement source later confirmed reports to Fox News that a handgun with an extended magazine was found at the scene. The source further identified the handgun as a Glock and said it was discovered inside the train where shots were fired.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was not in-person at the Brooklyn press conference as he recovers from the coronavirus, appeared virtually on CNN afterward, reiterating that investigators do not have a positive identification of the suspect at this time. He also responded to how Sewell noted how the incident is not being considered terror-related at this point.
"It's a preliminary investigation. This is terror of someone attempted to terrorize our system," Adams told CNN host Dana Bash. "They brought in what appears to be some form of smoke device. They discharged a weapon. And so, I don't want to be premature in justifying that this was/ was not. I think at this time, the investigators are going to do their due diligence to properly identify what happened here. And so, I think at this time, it's premature to say exactly, what happened here is still new."
NYPD Counterterrorism units responded to the scene, while additional units, including police K9s and heavy weaponry, have been deployed to subway stations around New York City, a high-ranking law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.
The Department of Education confirmed that schools nearby were sheltering in place. New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said later in the afternoon that dismissals had been completed without incident across all impacted schools.
A graphic photo circulated on Twitter Tuesday morning showing several people lying on the blood-soaked floor of the station. One man applied pressure to what appeared to be another man's leg wound. A red item of clothing was tied around the wound to slow bleeding. A puddle of blood was seen next to a second man grasping his cellphone, as backpacks and purses were strewn across the platform.
Another unverified video shared on social media appeared to be recorded by someone riding a train into the station. Crowds rushed out once the doors opened, and smoke is seen billowing through the station.
The NYPD Transit Bureau struck down reports that subway trains were stuck between stations.
"While there are several subways service changes, reports of trains currently stopped in tunnels are not accurate," the bureau tweeted at 10:23 a.m. ET. "All subway trains have been moved into stations. Officers are currently inspecting all stations and trains as we continue to investigate the incident at 36th St in BK."
NYPD News initially warned the public to avoid the 36th St. and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn due to an investigation and said emergency vehicles and delays should be expected.
Hochul tweeted that she had been briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn and will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD to provide updates once they become available. President Biden had also been briefed on the situation in Brooklyn, and White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Eric Adams and Sewell to offer any assistance as needed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
"I'm closely monitoring the situation this morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park in our beloved Brooklyn," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted. "I'm praying for all the victims, their families, all those impacted. I'm grateful for the quick action of our first responders. To everyone in New York: Stay safe."
Comment: More from CNN:
Frank James, the man named by the New York City Police Department as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, talked about violence and mass shootings in multiple rambling videos posted on YouTube, including one uploaded Monday in which he said he's thought about killing people who have presumably hurt him.
The NYPD named James a person of interest because they believe he rented a U-Haul van whose keys were found at the scene of the shooting. Police are currently investigating whether he has any connection to the shooting and have not named him as a suspect.
CNN has linked the YouTube videos to James because a screenshot from one of them is being used on a NYPD Crimestoppers flyer. Also, in one of the videos, he posts a City of New York ID card from a past educational training program.
In what appears to be his latest video posted Monday, James talks about someone who engaged in violence and ended up in jail. He said he could identify, but talked about the consequences.
"I've been through a lot of s**t, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f**king face immediately. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don't want to go to no f**king prison."
...
Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate.
In another video posted last week, James, who is Black, rants about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language.
After talking about community violence, James said, "We need to see more mass shootings. Yeah. ... We need to see more, there has to be more mass shootings to make a n***er understand. ... It's not about the shooter; it's about the environment in which he is, he has to exist."
That speech was a common theme throughout James' videos, in which he repeatedly espoused hatred toward African Americans.
In another video posted last month to the same channel, James said that he had post-traumatic stress. In that video, James said he left his home in Milwaukee on March 20. During the trip eastward, he said he was heading to the "danger zone."
"You know, it's triggering a lot of negative thoughts of course," he said in the video. "I do have a severe case of post-traumatic stress."
The NYPD said keys belonging to a U-Haul that had been rented under his name in Philadelphia were found among the shooter's possessions at the shooting scene in Brooklyn.
Police were careful to refer to James only as a "person of interest" because of the link to the U-Haul rental, noting that they were not accusing him at this point of being the shooter.
The videos give insight into James' path to the Northeast. He arrived in Philadelphia March 25 after stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Pittsburgh; and Newark, New Jersey.
Assuming he is not a legal owner, I would have choosen something else, and much more effective in that crowded environment. Like that [Link] or that [Link] or that [Link] or that [Link]