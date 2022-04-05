© Unknown



American forces have taught Ukrainians, including neo-Nazi units, how to fight in urban and other civilian areas

a Ukrainian artillery commander in 2016 while receiving training from the US Army

US national security state acknowledges "Russia is pushing back," not pushing first

"Ukraine wants to become a NATO nation, but Russia doesn't want them to be a NATO nation. Russia wants to have a buffer zone. Another problem is a lot of Eastern Ukraine is pro-Russia so the civilian population there is divided."

"Russia's basic national security strategy is to keep its 'neighboring belt stable', NATO weak, China close, and the United States focused elsewhere."

NATO is "not an exercise in diplomacy and deterrence as before"

"Signatories agree to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, to respect existing borders and to settle disputes by peaceful means."

"Participation in PFP does not guarantee entry into NATO, but it is the best preparation for states interested in becoming NATO members."

NATO enlargement [a]s a democratization policy

Making Ukraine a "military partner of the US"

Ukraine has been a military partner of the U.S. dating back to the mid 1990s

"This benchmark even brought military personnel from Moldova, Georgia, and the Ukraine together to view U.S. SOF demonstrations and discuss opportunities for future Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) and Joint Contact Team Program (JCTP) events."

"got to experience some of Odessa's history first hand when they climbed the Prymorsky, or 'Maritime', Stairs. The focus for MEU personnel and USS Trenton crew [was] NATO's next exercise - Cooperative Partner 2000 (CP00) - of which Ukraine is the host nation."

"More than 5,000 Ukrainian troops have served in Iraq during Ukraine's five years of service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom."

After backing 2014 coup, US provides "lethal security assistance"

"develop the tactical, operational, and institutional training capacities of its Ministry of Defense and National Guard. The GSCF has also supported Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in developing tactical and institutional capabilities that are compatible with Western models."

including the nazi Azov Battalion

"Ukraine received four additional Q-36 radars ... and training by U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command with support from the FCoE and USSATMO. The U.S. team showed their brigade, battalion and platoon commanders how to tactically employ the radar system to support fire and maneuver efforts."

this year

US trains Ukrainians to "blend into the local populace" waging warfare in civilian-heavy areas

the training of armed forces to fight in civilian areas

"Unofficial travel (leave or liberty) to any country in Africa or the following European countries [including Ukraine and its neighbors] requires command O-6 level approval ... The countries are subject to change based on the Foreign Clearance Guide (FCG), Department of State (DOS), Combatant Command, and/or Intelligence threat notifications."

"Thunderbirds" train Ukrainians in full-scale vehicular combat

to train the Ukrainian army to NATO standards, develop their noncommissioned officer corps, and help them to establish a combat training center

if the Ukrainian military is trained to NATO standards and is overseen by a US puppet president, it might as well be part of NATO

"We've helped them build long-range maintenance plans so they'll be able to use these facilities for the next 20, 30-plus years."

CIA covert operations' goal: "kill Russians"

"taught their Ukrainian counterparts sniper techniques; how to operate U.S.-supplied Javelin anti-tank missiles and other equipment; how to evade digital tracking the Russians used to pinpoint the location of Ukrainian troops, which had left them vulnerable to attacks by artillery; how to use covert communications tools; and how to remain undetected in the war zone while also drawing out Russian and insurgent forces from their positions, among other skills, according to former officials."

"The agency needed to determine the 'backbone' of the Ukrainians ... The question was, 'Are they going to get rolled, or are they going to stand up and fight?"

"The United States is training an insurgency... to kill Russians."

Ukraine military build-up brings the world to the brink

"Fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists has killed more than 9,000 people since April 2014 and injured more than 20,000."

concedes that Russia had a largely "defensive policy" when it came to Ukraine

"Russian officials have become alarmed by expanding and overlapping Western alliances from an enlarged NATO and EU, to AUKUS and the Coalition of Democracies promoted by both the US and the UK."

"underscored how strong Western alliances were able to bypass or manipulate the [UN Security Council] UNSC, essentially circumventing a forum where Russian interests could be protected."

"the lack of unanimity of its permanent members at the 8979th meeting has prevented it from exercising its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security."