Looking at the impact of heavy rain on Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on March 31st and April 1st 2022.Heavy overnight rain caused flash floods that filled streets as drain systems were overwhelmed.A level 4 alert was raised as homes were flooded, destroying possessions. Power and gas supplies were turned off with warning sirens sounded.Roads were closed with traffic stopped as roads became impassable. As flood waters subsided, streets were filled with debris and garbage.In rural areas in Rio de Janeiro state, floods and landslides were seen, including in the town of Parati, where roads were closed after a landslide.