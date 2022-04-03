Earth Changes
Heavy rain hits causes floods and landslides in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 26 inches of rainfall in 48 hours - 8 killed, 13 missing (UPDATE)
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:49 UTC
Heavy overnight rain caused flash floods that filled streets as drain systems were overwhelmed.
A level 4 alert was raised as homes were flooded, destroying possessions. Power and gas supplies were turned off with warning sirens sounded.
Roads were closed with traffic stopped as roads became impassable. As flood waters subsided, streets were filled with debris and garbage.
In rural areas in Rio de Janeiro state, floods and landslides were seen, including in the town of Parati, where roads were closed after a landslide.
It is necessary to isolate contagious people, because grouping contagious people with non-contagious people, honestly, is a challenge to the knowledge of communicable diseases.
Recent Comments
Derrick Broze is one of the best investigative reporters who has made the connections. The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution are...
Joel 2:25 "And I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpiller, and the palmerworm, my great army...
MOTHER Earth CALLING. Mother EARTH calling. Will 🐱 [Link]
Regarding the highly intelligent and beautifully written intellectual comments above (which fascinate me tons for so many reasons ) let...
Of course all the white people shall be criminalized and given ten times the punishment for things the "protected chosen ones" get away with for...
Comment: Update: Al Jazeera carried this AFP report on April 2: