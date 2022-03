Swiss mass media: a transatlantic transmission belt?

Even though today we are holding one's breath in suspense by military operations and the question of the aggressor seems to be determined, the responsibility of the media for the tensions towards Russia, which they have actively built-up in the past months and years, must be broached. They have hunted down politics and thus serve as a kind of transmission belt of transatlantic military strategies.Although it is hardly possible today to reflect on the one-sidedness of media coverage against Russia before and during the military invasion, given the aggravated mood, this becomes all the more necessary. The sentiments towards Russia. Its antecedents are documented.Here, the focus is on the past months. The more recent construction of a hostile image of Russia began with the so-called colour revolution in Kiev in 2004. Shortly before that, Russia and Vladimir Putin were "targeted". Ten years later, Western coverage intensified during the Maidan coup which was prepared by the US with 5 billion US dollars. How about Russian missiles in Canada?Politically speaking,. For that would ultimately mean US nuclear missiles stationed directly in front of Moscow. Conversely, the madness becomes clear: the USA would never tolerate Russian missiles in Canada. But US policy sticks to its agenda against Russia.There are no compromises these days either.During the Maidan coup, the majority of Western media veered uncritically towards the US course. They concealed the fact that the coup had been prepared by US intelligence agencies,, that the Biden family is involved in dubious business dealings in Ukraine (Hunter Biden) and that it was an unconstitutional coup., some of which are embedded in the Ukrainian army,This information would have damaged the US approach to engage European states and their populations in the eastward enlargement. It would not have suited the spin and it has therefore hardly been discussed. Anyone who wanted comprehensive information at the time was forced to rely on the internet. The serious bias in the reporting of the so-called leading media such as "Der Spiegel", the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" or the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung"The media researcher Uwe Krüger investigated this pack behaviour of the Western European media. In his remarkable work, "Meinungsmacht. Der Einfluss von Eliten auf Leitmedien und Alpha-Journalisten - Eine kritische Netzwerkanalyse" (2019) ("Power of Opinion. The influence of elites on leading media and alpha journalists - a critical network analysis"),Although these linkages were already known,Krüger's analysisApart from the "pack behaviour" of the editorial offices and the financial entanglements of the media houses, the increasing uniformity of news about Russia has been striking since 2014. The spectrum of information from news portals like Keystone-SDA or RND.de is strikingly narrow and one-sided. Yet this informationFor some time now, it has been suspected that disinformation strategies from the orbit of intelligence organisations play a greater role in this levelling than has generally been assumed. In 2016, for example, the East StratCom Task Force started its subversive work in response to the Ukraine crisis. Such organisations are commissioned withIn plain language:In the late 2020s, mainstream media coverage began to escalate to a higher level.TheNegative sentiments towards Russia were pushed. In the political sphere, the Selensky government simultaneously sabotaged the negotiations set out in the Minsk format in violation of international law, with the resultFaced with the geopolitical consequences, Russia finally insisted on its security interests and on 17 December demanded that the USA provide written guarantees. Moscow's political demand. NATO did not respond to the security demands and reckoned with a military escalation, which has now occurred at the end of February.In mid-December 2021 - i.e. with Russia's demand for security guarantees - the media campaign in the West took on a war-preparatory character with the entire spectrum of classic manipulation techniques ().In this process, the media houses outdid themselves with a warmongering acuity that would have been unthinkable six months earlier. Especially numerous editorials from the editors-in-chief displayed a severe edge.Every level-headed voice. Politicians had to apologise in the mass media if they advocated diplomatic solutions with Russia - and many Swiss media were no laudable exception. The medial "black-and-white thinking"Since January 2022, for example, the Swiss "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" has left out hardly a day without presenting a hostile image of Russia across the first three pages. This,At the same time, every possible argument that could help to build some understanding- The "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" has seen better days.But the other big media houses are not far behind the NZZ - with devastating consequences.In general, the Swiss media groups- a far cry from the level of Iren Meier or Ulrich Tilgneror the world view of Carl Spitteleror that of Jean Rodolphe de Salis.The present time- apart from a few positive exceptions.If one looks back at reporting from mid-December 2021 to mid-February 2022, one must soberly conclude: "war propaganda" has been going on for some time. Even if this word sounds very unflattering,. One consequence of this is that more and more people switch off news broadcasts or no longer read the front-page stories.Since the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory at the end of February 2022, further inhibitions have fallen in the media. The certainty of being on the "right side" with "allies" is visibly disinhibiting: false reports and distortions are now joined by speculative reports that appear to be descriptions of facts. Now one can count the hours until the first bloodthirsty reports of extremely "brutal" offences appear, in order to be able. - The way back to negotiations, to de-escalation and to peace is thus blocked by the media.With their escalating reporting, the mass media actively contribute to keeping political decision-makers. How much influence they had on the Federal Council's decision to follow the EU's warmongering path almost without resistance remains an open question. There were other options. Apparently, the media overkill: "Federal Council must fly the flag", was enough to grossly tarnish cornerstones of federal foreign policy. (The archives will perhaps reveal in 30 years' time what other pressures were exerted on the Federal Council).The- The Story of an Independent Spirit During the War. 