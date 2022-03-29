© Reuters



The US and its allies have put together a group of international "offensive cyber-forces" and unleashed them on Russia in response to its military offensive in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow has alleged.the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.They're carried out by a sort of "offensive cyber-forces," which were put together by the US at the suggestion of Kiev, it added.According to Moscow, the "unprecedented scale" of the attacks suggestsThe statement said the actions of this "army of cyber-mercenaries" who are assigned special missions against RussiaThe Russian agencies have so far been able to "effectively resist" those attacks, it added.Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Moscow has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it had been planning to retake the Donbass by force.