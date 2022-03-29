© Pete Marovich via Getty Images

Yes, really.The host of the Warrior Poet Society podcast brought up the rampant corruption of Washington DC as portrayed in the Netflix show House of Cards.Rep. Cawthorn agreed that the show was closer to a documentary than a work of fiction."The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington," he responded, before going on to reveal how older politicians attempted to recruit him to join their weird sex clubs."I look at all these people, a lot of them that I've looked up to through my life, I've always paid attention to politics. Thensaid Cawthorn."I'm like: 'What did you just ask me to come to?" he continued. "Then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy."Cawthorn also revealed how"You watch them do, you know, a key bump of cocaine right in front of you and it's like 'Wow, this is wild," he said.The Congressman explained howCawthorn described Washington DC as a "pit of vipers" and he was only there for the "quick purpose" of serving his constituents.