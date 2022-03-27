Mr. Biden underscored the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter, which spells out that an attack on one member of the alliance must be met with a collective response from all the members.
The comments come amid fears that Russia could expand its aggression into Poland, which is a member of the 30-country NATO alliance.
Comment: Russia has no plans to make any such moves against Poland, however it would be forced to respond should Poland threaten Russia's security; and there are worrying signs that some in Poland are quite eager to provoke Russia: Washington is transferring ISIS fighters from Syria to Ukraine via Poland
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday offered its strongest assessment yet that Russia could invade other Eastern Europe countries, including NATO allies Poland and Romania.
In a meeting with Mr. Duda in Warsaw, Mr. Biden sought to reassure his counterpart that NATO would respond if Poland becomes Russia's next target.
"We take Article 5 as a sacred commitment, not a throwaway — a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO," Mr. Biden said at a meeting with Polish President Andrjez Duda in Warsaw.
Comment: As the last few decades have proven, the US and NATO only adhere to their commitments when it furthers their agenda, otherwise, they freely violate them on a whim and consider the slaughter they oversee as little more than 'collateral damage'.
Mr. Biden also stressed that NATO is more united than ever amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He said that unity is a key tool against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The single most important criteria in this time of a changing world is that NATO stay absolutely completely united, that there be no separation; that whatever we do, we do in unison," Mr. Biden said.
"I'm confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO and being able to separate the eastern flank from the west, be able to separate nations based on past history, but he hasn't been able to do it," Mr. Biden said.
Mr. Duda said the Polish people are feeling a "great sense of threat" right now. He talked about strengthening Poland's military relationship with the U.S. to boost its defense.
Comment: The US knows it cannot take Russia head on, nor can it do so alone, and his comments actually highlight the concern over the current divisions and growing dissent amongst NATO members: