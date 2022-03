© AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski



President Biden on Saturday sought to reassure Polish President Andrzej Duda that NATO would respond in lockstep if Russia expands its war beyond Ukraine and launches an attack on Poland Mr. Biden underscored the U.S. commitment toThe comments come amid fears that Russia could expand its aggression into Poland , which is a member of the 30-country NATO alliance.White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday offered its strongest assessment yet that Russia could invade other Eastern Europe countries, including NATO allies Poland and Romania.In a meeting with Mr. Duda in Warsaw, Mr. Biden sought to reassure his counterpart that NATO would respond if Poland becomes Russia 's next target."We take Article 5 as a sacred commitment, not a throwaway — a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO ," Mr. Biden said at a meeting with Polish President Andrjez Duda in Warsaw.Mr. Biden also stressed that NATO is more united than ever amid Russia 's ongoing invasion of Ukraine . He said that unity is a key tool against Russian President Vladimir Putin."The single most important criteria in this time of a changing world is that NATO ; that whatever we do, we do in unison," Mr. Biden said."I'm confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO and being able to separate the eastern flank from the west, be able to separate nations based on past history, but he hasn't been able to do it," Mr. Biden said.Mr. Duda said the Polish people are feeling a "great sense of threat" right now. He talked about strengthening Poland 's military relationship with the U.S. to boost its defense.