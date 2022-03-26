© AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

WION accused the video-sharing website of only "telling half the story" of the Ukrainian conflict.New Delhi-based English-language news channel WION said it had been barred from posting videos on YouTube for several days,A "total block" had been imposed on Tuesday, and no new clips had appeared on its usually busy channel - which has more than five million subscribers - for the next three days.In response, WION said it had been left stunned by the ban, which it claimed had been levied because it had been attempting to provide "objective" coverage of the conflict.Moreover, it said, Lavrov's speech had been shared on YouTube by other outlets, including Western ones, and none of them had faced any curbs. "This treatment was reserved only for WION - a channel from India," it stated.The channel said YouTube was "rigging the game" by acting as a platform and a censor at the same time.WION uploaded more than 20 videos on its channel in the first five hours after the ban was lifted, with a significant proportion of them being about the events in Ukraine.Since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in late February, YouTube has blocked the pages of almost 40 Russian news broadcasters - RT's and Sputnik's among them. The Russian authorities have warned the video-sharing platform that it could itself be banned in the country if those restrictions aren't lifted.