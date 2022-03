© AP Photo / Michael Probst

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

It's impossible to escape the constant undertone of the need to sacrifice for the greater global good or else be viewed as a selfish prick. And now, you risk even worse branding by the thought police if you don't fall in line with this new outlook: That of a Putin-enabler.French Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire called on all the French to "make an effort" on their energy consumption to cope with the rising prices. People should "realize that we're entering into a new world" amid the conflict in Ukraine, in which we "must accelerate our independence vis-à-vis fossil fuel," he said in an interview with the news channel BFMTV earlier in March.Meanwhile, France's ecological transition minister, Barbara Pompili, announced that public institutions would be asked to "reduce by one degree" their heating in response to the spike in energy prices since the onset of the conflict.And chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell has also asked Europeans to "cut the umbilical cord that connects with Russia," by using less heating, apparently unaware that it could potentially be redirected to other markets while Europeans sit around waiting for their newfound beaming virtue to generate heat.There has long been American pressure on Europe to cut itself off from Russian gas. The hostility towards the needs of the average citizen living within the European Union has been framed as looking out for their best interests against Russia. The "Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019" was designed to sanction corporations involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction to "address Russian pipeline projects that create risks to U.S. national security, threaten Europe's energy security, and consequently, endanger Europe's political and economic welfare."Not surprisingly, the legislation was introduced by Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from "big oil" Texas, which could eventually profit from the EU losing Russia as its supplier. According to US government data , in 2021, the EU was buying about 2.3 million barrels a day of Russian crude oil and condensate - or 49 % of the country's exports.Likewise, German Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir told Spiegel magazine that people should fight Putin by changing their diet. "Despite the fact that I am a vegetarian, I will not preach that everyone should go vegetarian," he said This message is brought to us by the same elites who routinely peddle the idea of westerners eating bugs in mainstream media.Meanwhile, Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, climate change fighter, and relentless vaccine peddler, has become the largest private farmland owner in the United States and is set up to be one of the big beneficiaries of a meatless future.Not even your sacred pets are safe. A Bloomberg News opinion piece suggested recently that people should cut corners on the health of their companion animals in this period of crisis-provoked inflation. "If you're one of the many Americans who became a new pet owner during the pandemic, you might want to rethink those costly pet medical needs," the piece stated.Another op-ed in France's Liberation newspaper asks : "How far are we prepared to go in economic sanctions against Russia and what they mean in our daily lives?"Western elites are exploiting this crisis to accelerate a long articulated agenda that seems destined to lead to collective impoverishment to the benefit of a select few. They point and scream at Russia, advancing their pawns and scapegoats from behind fake virtue. Don't fall for it.