The awareness of the world not having the usual supply of food available for the global population will tear the threads of civilization. Through the past a 4X increase is common as events line up for energy disruptions, grain export stoppages, weather extremes and supply chains barely if it all functional. When the awareness reaches main street and mama bear, our world will shift, here is a timeline.●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●CME Soybean Futures https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/agri...Ships Sit Empty for Weeks Waiting for Delayed Brazil Soybeans https://gcaptain.com/ships-sit-empty-...New York Sends Diesel Cargo to Europe in Rare Trade Flow Reversal https://gcaptain.com/new-york-diesel-...Soaring food prices threaten emerging-market currencies https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/202...MENA faces a crisis as the world's key wheat producers are at war https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/3...Energy shock is becoming a world food crisis. Brace for rationing https://www.smh.com.au/business/marke...Australian coal and gas prices soar as Europe scrambles for fuel https://www.smh.com.au/politics/feder...India's wheat exports pick up amid Russia-Ukraine war, says Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/...Soaring Wheat Prices Leave These Countries Susceptible To Uprisings https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities..."Breadbasket Of World" Choked Off By Russian Invasion As Wheat Prices Soar https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...Argentina corn output seen below 48 mln tns amid severe drought https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/argen...Wheat prices soar to trigger trading halt for 5th straight day, surging nearly 50% since Russia invaded the bread basket of Europe https://markets.businessinsider.com/n...Deutsche Bank Braces For Massive Disruptions Due To Reliance On Russian IT Workers https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/deu...LME halts nickel trading following an unprecedented 250% price hike https://www.businessupturn.com/world/...