© Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter has doubled down on its suspension of the account belonging to the satirical website The Babylon Bee by suspending the personal account of its chief editor after he 'joked' about what it would take to lift the suspension.The tweet landed Mann a personal suspension for 'hateful conduct', as noted by Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon:As we covered yesterday, Seth Dillon appeared on on Tucker Carlson's show Monday to speak about the original suspension of the Babylon Bee by Twitter for for promoting a parody article about transgender Biden Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine being the "man of the year.""They're asking us to basically bend the knee and say 'we admit that this is hateful conduct, please keep us on your platform.' And we're not going to do that, so we don't know where this ends," he further urged.Watch:The platform has likely stopped short of suspending Carlson knowing that it would garner massive media attention.