© AFP / Elijah Nouvelage

Such a combination of digital ID with banking and healthcare functions brings the user closer than ever before to the World Economic Forum's Known Traveler Digital Identity

The state of Arizona has become the first to partner with tech behemoth AppleUsers can pass through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with "just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch," VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet Jennifer Bailey enthused in a statement released on Wednesday.All the user needs to do, according to Apple, is consent to provide whatever information the TSA requests using their device's Face ID or Touch ID function.While the company touts the convenience of being able to whip out one's device and move through airline security with "just a tap," its built-in biometric features already offer up more data than even the most advanced non-computerized driver's license, and Apple admits that the TSA nabs a photo of the user above and beyond what is needed to travel - just "for verification purposes."It's a serious question, given that images from airport scanners have a tendency to end up where they shouldn't - the more embarrassing, the more widespread, as the controversy over "nude" backscatter body scanners proved over a decade ago.Apple boasts that the user retains control of their phone at all times rather than physically handing it to security. But given that the phone or watch communicates its digital payload touch-free, the possibility exists that other devices might be able to intercept the signal.Apple announced in September thatREAL ID documents will be required to fly domestically in the US by 2023, unless the deadline is pushed back again., a global ID system which aims to use a single card or app for banking, travel, and healthcare record-keeping purposes - with a bit of social credit scorekeeping on the side. The system has been under testing since at least 2020, when the pandemic plunged international travel into uncertainty.