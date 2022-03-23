© Reuters / Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund is poised to cut its global growth forecast for 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine, and sees recession risks in a growing number of countries, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.The world economy is still set to expand in 2022, though, Georgieva said in an interview with Foreign Policy magazine broadcast Tuesday. The IMF is set to update its projections in April when the fund holds its annual spring meetings."Some economies that have been fast to recover from Covid are in a stronger position" to cope with the reverberations from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Georgieva said. The U.S. in particular has "fairly strong fundamentals," she said."But those that were not yet coming out of the Covid crisis, that were falling further behind,with the "possible risk of recessions."Tighter financial conditions,according to Georgieva. About, she said.Georgieva's top deputy, Gita Gopinath, said in the same event thatas one consequence of the war.Gopinath said.Depending on how long the war lasts, there could be larger effects, Gopinath said, though she described the potential impact of a Russian debt default as limited and "not a systemic risk to the global economy."The fund is also monitoring how the war affects use of cryptocurrencies, and, Gopinath said. Both she and Georgieva said more work is needed to strengthen regulations in this area.Georgieva said the IMF has "three-quarters of our $1 trillion of lending capacity available" to help countries cope with the risks.She also said that the fund will do its "part" forwhen the war ends and reconstruction begins. The country'scompared with before the war, she said.