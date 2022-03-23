Commodities, grains, fertilizer, herbicide, seeds and diesel fuel all the least available since 1945, it all dovetails into global shortages of food and rationing inbound late summer 2022.●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●Why Gold Will Rise - The Financial System Has Changed https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...Monthly Central Bank Gold Statistics Interactive https://www.gold.org/goldhub/data/mon...Ukraine's Corn Harvest May Plunge By A Third, Estimates Show https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...Crop Calendars for Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus https://ipad.fas.usda.gov/rssiws/al/c...Russian Gold Barred From World's Largest Gold Market https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rus...