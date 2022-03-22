© Instagram / maryana_n



"I have visited more than 120 schools, talked to thousands of children, held more than 100 children's sports events even though I am an ordinary Russian girl, not an iron, fearless 'Terminator' warrior," said Naumova, refering to arguably Schwarzenegger's best-known film character.

"You say that there is no Nazism in Ukraine, you tell about the Jewish President of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelensky] and say that Russian bombs are allegedly destroying Ukraine now.



"Arnold, sometimes it is very difficult to understand, being thousands and thousands of kilometers away from us, but you still have those letters and photos from 2015, don't you? In fact, you could just come and see everything in person - you are a brave man."

"Obviously, you didn't work on the letters I gave you, even though you promised," Naumova told the former Governor of California, adding that the Alley of Angels memorial in Donetsk is a memorial to children "killed by bullets and bombs of the Ukrainian army."

"Your message is based on some other invented reality. The reality is, Arnold, that your 'Terminator' not only did not protect, but did not help, did not save the children of Donbass, did not read their letters and try to understand the situation."

"You tell about your father, who did not like Nazis and who, along with the Nazis, came with weapons to my Russian - then Soviet - land," she said, appearing to then refer to reports that Schwarzenegger offered US military personnel fitness advice during the US coalition-led war in Iraq in 1990 and 1991.



"Haven't you visited American soldiers in Iraq? You taught them to train and keep fit during Operation Desert Storm.



"I'm not asking what your American military was doing in Iraq at that time and why they ruined that country - probably your government knows better.

"But I would like to remind you: your family once was already deceived by Nazism and your father came to my homeland with a gun, killing and maiming my compatriots.



"It was this mistake that caused your poor childhood. It was because of this mistake that your father did not like Russians until the end of his life.



"[Nazi leader Adolf] Hitler got what he deserved then - but, after so many years, his ideological heirs are raising their heads again.



"I would like to remind you that you yourself once admired Hitler, after which you repented for a long time.



"But those in Ukraine who admire Hitler's collaborators, such as [early 20th century ultranationalist politician] Stepan Bandera, are far from repenting."

"Russophobia is as terrible as anti-Semitism," she said, calling Ukraine a danger to all of its neighbors.

"Russia's special military operation has no purpose to destroy the Ukrainian people. It is aimed at neo-Nazis."

