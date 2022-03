© Javier Ghersi via Getty Images/Twitter

Billionaire-owned news outlet Bloomberg says Americans should cope with soaring inflation byYes, really.The article, headlined Inflation 'Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here's How to Deal', tells Americans they should consider giving up their cars and using public transport because fares have only risen by 8% compared to a 38% rise for gasoline.The war in Ukraine, which is being prolonged by the legacy media's lionization of President Zelensky and calls for a no fly zone, is also blamed for soaring inflation and food prices,Well, at least they didn't suggest Americans eat bugs or drink sewage, which is what the World Economic Forum suggests.Before Thanksgiving, the St. Louis Fed also urged consumers to swap turkey for "soybean-based dinners."The International Energy Agency (IEA) also helpfully suggests Americans should reign in their driving, including by reducing speeds on highways, to save money on skyrocketing gas costs.The article also suggested that Americans shouldBloomberg News is owned by businessman and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, who enjoys a net worth of $82 billion dollars.Let them eat lentils!Or maybe, if you can't afford vet bills, just eat your dead dog instead.