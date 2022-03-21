Heavy floods hit Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil today, on March 20th 2022.Heavy rains caused flooding throughout the city, with drains overflowing due to the volume of water.Streets filled with fast moving water, as cars were washed away. Roads were closed as they became impassable.Homes were flooded, with possessions destroyed. Businesses were forced to close, as produce was ruined. Shelters are in place to help those affected.Warnings remain in place as rain looks set to continue through the night. Residents have been advised to remain in their homes where possible until floods subside.