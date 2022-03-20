© Obama White House/Pete Souza



DNC Emails Are Hacked

Clinton Campaign Plots to Convert DNC Scandal into Trump Scandal

"I don't think it's coincidental that these emails were released on the eve of our convention here, and that's disturbing. And I think we need to be concerned about that. I think we need to be concerned that we also saw last week at the Republican Convention that Trump and his allies made changes to the Republican platform to make it more pro-Russian. And we saw him talking about how NATO shouldn't intervene to defend — necessarily should intervene to defend our Eastern European allies if they are attacked by Russia. So I think, when you put all this together, it's a disturbing picture. And I think voters need to reflect on that."

Clinton Campaign Co-Opts the Russia Collusion Hoax

Clinton Campaign Pays for and Peddles Fake Trump-Russia Evidence

The Steele dossier represented but one aspect of the invented evidence of collusion.

Obama Admin Spies on Trump Campaign Under Knowingly False Pretenses

"that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee."

as a means of distracting the public

Investigation into Trump Continues During His Administration

there was never any basis

