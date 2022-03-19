Secret History
'Largest sacred pool in the Mediterranean' discovered to be aligned with the stars on Phoenician island city off the coast of Sicily
Heritage Daily
Sat, 19 Mar 2022 12:15 UTC
Archaeologists excavating a 2,500-year-old artificial basin, once identified as a military harbour called a Kothon during the 1920s is actually one of the largest sacred pools in the Mediterranean. The pool was added around 550 BC when the city was rebuilt after an attack by Carthage as a centrepiece of a massive religious sanctuary aligned with the stars.
Professor Nigro from Sapienza Università di Roma said: "For a century it was thought Motya's 'Kothon' was a harbour, but new excavations have drastically changed its interpretation: It was a sacred pool at the centre of a huge religious compound."
During the next 10 years, Professor Nigro and the team drained and excavated the basin, which is longer and wider than an Olympic swimming pool.
"This revealed it could not have served as a harbour, as it was not connected to the sea. Instead, it was fed by natural springs," said Professor Nigro.
Crucially, the team also found additional temples flanking the Kothon, along with stelae, altars, votive offerings, and a pedestal in the centre of the lake that once held a statue of Ba'al. Together, these indicate this was not a harbour but a sacred pool at the centre of one of the largest cultic complexes of the pre-Classical Mediterranean.
Mapping this site revealed it was aligned with the stars: "The nearby Temple of Ba'al is aligned with the rise of Orion at the winter solstice, whilst stelae and other features were aligned with other astronomical events," said Professor Nigro. "This points to the deep knowledge of the sky reached by ancient civilisations."
Additionally, the flat surface of the pool may have been used to track these celestial movements, which were important for both navigation and religious holidays.
Notably, many of these stem from other ancient cultures suggesting Motya remained an open and accepting cultural melting pot. Historical records also attest to an open attitude, indicating it caused animosity with Carthage that contributed to Motya's eventual downfall.
The basin has since been refilled and a replica of the statue of Ba'al placed back on its plinth.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Elites suggest price controls, dystopian travel restrictions to 'manage' soaring energy costs
- CDC removes 24 percent of child COVID-19 deaths, thousands of others
- Canada says it has 'exhausted' its stock of weapons
- 'Largest sacred pool in the Mediterranean' discovered to be aligned with the stars on Phoenician island city off the coast of Sicily
- South Carolina says it's ready for firing squad executions
- Stooge Psaki repeatedly refuses to answer questions about BOMBSHELL Hunter Biden laptop truth
- Victim hospitalized after Virginia school covers up sexual assault
- The colored skeletons of Çatalhöyük reveal the burial practices of the 'oldest city in the world'
- Flash flooding in the area of Birmingham, Alabama
- Deadly floods in South Kivu Province, DR Congo
- Pentagon justifies rejection of Zelensky's goading for a no-fly zone
- Floods affect 50,000 in Java, Borneo and Sumatra, Indonesia
- Zelensky 'dismisses' General after missile strike in Donetsk city centre
- Two sailors still missing after UAE vessel sinks in Gulf storm, says ship operator
- I did not expect Russia to invade Ukraine. What I got wrong and why
- Meet Ghislaine: Heiress to an Espionage Empire
- Putin proposes five-year extension of Central Bank Chairwoman's term
- So, what's behind the US' flip-flopping on the Iran nuclear deal?
- South African president blames NATO for Ukraine
- Flashback: Astrobiologists: Space viruses could reveal alien life
- Elites suggest price controls, dystopian travel restrictions to 'manage' soaring energy costs
- Stooge Psaki repeatedly refuses to answer questions about BOMBSHELL Hunter Biden laptop truth
- Pentagon justifies rejection of Zelensky's goading for a no-fly zone
- Zelensky 'dismisses' General after missile strike in Donetsk city centre
- I did not expect Russia to invade Ukraine. What I got wrong and why
- Putin proposes five-year extension of Central Bank Chairwoman's term
- So, what's behind the US' flip-flopping on the Iran nuclear deal?
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson trolls US with memes
- 'Zelensky goading Biden into war with Russia' and other highlights from Lavrov interview with RT
- US quietly backtracks on Russian oil ban
- Russia highlights 'collapse of sanctity of private property' in the West
- Dilyana Gaytandzhieva: Pentagon biolabs in Ukraine and the threat of ethnic bio-warfare
- Congressional cringe: Nancy Pelosi gets eye rolls for reading poem by Bono comparing Zelensky to St. Patrick
- Russia, Ukraine, NATO, the EU - and a Few Good Men
- All that glitters is not necessarily Russian gold
- Russian negotiator: Moscow, Kiev edge closer on Ukraine's neutral status
- US outsourced dangerous infections studies to other countries - Lavrov to RT
- Putin blames western ruling elite for global economic problems
- UK PM returns from Saudi Arabia empty handed after begging dictators for oil increase
- Trudeau & Freeland held 'fruitful' meetings with Ukrainian neo-nazi Andriy Parubiy
- CDC removes 24 percent of child COVID-19 deaths, thousands of others
- Canada says it has 'exhausted' its stock of weapons
- South Carolina says it's ready for firing squad executions
- Victim hospitalized after Virginia school covers up sexual assault
- South African president blames NATO for Ukraine
- US dollar is 'a huge black hole that threatens wealth of countries and individuals' - expert
- 'Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?': Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
- Florida "vaccine hesitancy" REDUCED infant mortality in 2021
- Candace Owens calls out anti-Russian discrimination
- Biden weakens border as illegal crossings, cartel unrest grows
- Joe Rogan unloads on 'woke' virtue-signaling big tech CEOs for censorship, slams big pharma execs as the 'lyingest liars that ever lied'
- Railway union strike in Canada threatens shipping in latest supply-chain disruption
- Nearly 400 gallons of gas stolen from North Carolina gas station
- DeSantis thanks Florida legislature for protecting kids from groomer teachers
- Ukrainian army's deadly missile attack on Donetsk residential area kills 20, including children, says war crime investigator
- Gender dysphoria training: Biden continues assault on US military
- Italian newspaper responds to disinformation claims over Donetsk photo
- Signs of collapse: UK gov't closes 42 Dept for Work & Pensions offices, P&O Ferries sacks 800 workers
- Biden plan to close city VA hospitals is thumb-in-the-eye to our vets
- Humanitarian flights for Ukraine loaded with weapons, protesting airport workers claim
- 'Largest sacred pool in the Mediterranean' discovered to be aligned with the stars on Phoenician island city off the coast of Sicily
- The colored skeletons of Çatalhöyük reveal the burial practices of the 'oldest city in the world'
- Meet Ghislaine: Heiress to an Espionage Empire
- How scholars once feared reading would be destroyed by the book index
- UK and US jointly develop biological weapons
- SBU the terrible Ukrainian political police, assassinations and torture
- Germany's Stockholm Syndrome and the Firing of Valery Gergiev
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Princely Politics: Why Machiavelli Still Matters Today
- Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR taught me to stop worrying and love the bomb
- How believers in the paranormal birthed the Pentagon's new hunt for UFOs
- Israel stunned by Ukrainian neo-Nazis
- Trump NSC official received report on multiple shooters and ANTIFA and ISIS involvement in Las Vegas shooting
- Roman boat that sank in Mediterranean 1,700 years ago reveals its treasures
- Flashback: The "Wild 90s" in Russia, as reflected in people's memory, part 1
- Flashback: What was so 'wild' about 1990s Russia?
- Eugenics and the awakening of sleeping monsters
- Europeans may have been mummifying their dead as far back as 8,000 years ago, oldest evidence of practice ever discovered
- The Harvard boys do Russia
- The consequences of humiliating Russia
- Wild grain consumption occurred in Ancient Europe before the arrival of agriculture
- Flashback: Astrobiologists: Space viruses could reveal alien life
- Ancient ice reveals scores of gigantic volcanic eruptions
- Ukraine war reveals dangerous new Russian ballistic missile feature: PENAIDs a force multiplier for hypersonic arsenal
- Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices
- NASA releases first "fully aligned" image from James Webb Space Telescope
- New Comet C/2022 E2 (ATLAS)
- More evidence that genetic mutations aren't random
- Best of the Web: Small asteroid 2022 EB5 tracked hitting Earth's atmosphere on March 11
- Solar coronal loops might not be loops at all
- Gamma light from a nova
- Hiawatha crater in Greenland older than thought
- Mathematical discovery could shed light on secrets of the Universe
- Student researchers discover genes unique to humans in search for source of our evolutionary distinctiveness
- Five amazing adaptations that help animals thrive in the dark
- Paper retroactively concedes a lack of evidence for Darwinian evolution
- Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein confirmed as largest ever observed, twice the size of Hale-Bopp
- 75% of Amazon rainforest shows signs of loss, a 'tipping point' of dieback, study shows
- "A Journey to the Center of Our Cells" provides inadvertent support for intelligent design
- Physicists create a bizarre 'Wigner crystal' made purely of electrons
- The remarkable things we're learning about bird intelligence
- Flash flooding in the area of Birmingham, Alabama
- Deadly floods in South Kivu Province, DR Congo
- Floods affect 50,000 in Java, Borneo and Sumatra, Indonesia
- Two sailors still missing after UAE vessel sinks in Gulf storm, says ship operator
- Snowboarder dies in avalanche in Poverty Gulch area, Colorado
- Colorado March snowstorm dumps up to 17 inches of snow
- Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave
- Heavy March snow hits Beijing and many parts of China, triggering alerts for ice, fog
- Dozens of whales die in New Zealand stranding
- Giant sinkhole opens up in the Arctic seafloor
- 50 snow geese found dead in a field in Chihuahua, Mexico
- Herdboys in narrow escape as lightning strike kills 4 cattle in Zimbabwe
- 1 missing after flash floods and landslides in Loja, Ecuador
- Best of the Web: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits off north Japan, tsunami alert issued - Mag 6.4 aftershock - 2.2 million homes without electricity
- Freak snowstorm and extreme weather smashes Canary Island, Spain
- Wyoming avalanche victim identified as 58-year-old Rapid City man
- More deadly floods hit New South Wales, Australia - An inch of rain in just 30 minutes
- Did volcanic dust from Hunga Tonga cause flooding in Australia?
- Peru landslide: At least 60 houses with people inside buried in Pataz province
- Best of the Web: Sahara dust storm turns sky orange in Spain and France
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Iowa and other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over California on February 25
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on February 23
- Meteor fireball over England on February 21
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on February 18
- Fauci warns that COVID isn't over and that US restrictions could always come back
- Moderna plans three more mRNA vaccines, not all for infection
- Fired ER Doctor tells RFK, Jr. 'We just bowed down' instead of practicing science
- Study finds some of the world's lowest dementia rates in Amazonian indigenous groups
- Shocking findings on increased deaths in 25- to 44-year-olds
- Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
- Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids
- Experts?
- Smokers are not a 'burden' on health care systems - a rational discussion
- Tanzania on high alert as four die during yellow fever outbreak in Kenya
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Are mRNA Vaccines Incorporated into the Human Genome?
- UK releases report confirming the fully vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study finds
- Israeli survey shows Covid booster shots causing more injuries than previously thought
- Do the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines degrade higher human functions?
- Can COVID Vaccines Write the Spike Protein Into the Human Genome?
- Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11
- US agencies 'quietly' studying reports of post-vax neurological issues, while ghosting trial participants and sitting on data
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - New Excuses for Heart Attacks Defy Logic
- How to End Vaccine Mandates — A History Lesson
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
Quote of the Day
I told the Englishman that my alma mater was books, a good library. Every time I catch a plane, I have with me a book that I want to read - and that's a lot of books these days. If I weren't out here every day battling the white man, I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity - because you can hardly mention anything I'm not curious about.
Recent Comments
Just wait until the sheeple realize what else was on that laptop besides the incriminating emails… corruption will seem mild compared to...
In a sane world, operating such labs would be treated as a crime against humanity.
With all of the bioweapons labs abroad, there must be another one to drop on the USA. Small pox. Anthrax. The globalists are not finished yet, but...
Cynthia Chung knows culture and how it benefits a people. I was not aware that movies were connecting classical music to Nazi totalitarianism, but...
planning on going to the US soon for work. question is, as a German, do i better apply for a visa or easier visit Mexico and become an illegal...
Comment: See also: